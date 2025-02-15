Brian Batko Doesn’t Think Cooper Kupp ‘Would Want To Come To Pittsburgh’, Believes WR Prefers Super Bowl Contender

As the descent into the offseason progresses, more and more rumors are circulating regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ve got a few positions they need to figure out, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously, the Steelers are addressing the quarterback and running back positions. They will likely add to the wide receiver position as well. There, Cooper Kupp has found his name floated as a potential trade candidate.

The Steelers have been looking for help at receiver for what feels like forever now. They tried and failed on multiple players last year, before settling for Mike Williams in the middle of the 2024 season. Kupp would represent a serious improvement at the position, but Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doesn’t think the interest is mutual.

“I think Cooper Kupp is going to go somewhere we he knows he’s going to a Super Bowl contender,” Batko said, via the North Shore Drive podcast. “The quarterback situation is figured out, the offensive coaching staff is going to have a plan for him. I don’t think he would even want to come to Pittsburgh, even if Pittsburgh really likes him.”

Kupp’s contract complicates any trade talks. Kupp is only a couple of seasons removed from having one of the best years we’ve ever seen at the position. However, he’s now nearing his mid-30’s and has missed quite a bit of time with injuries over the past couple of years.

Due to all of that, Kupp is not worth a large load of draft capital, from the Steelers’ perspective. NFL insider Adam Schefter believes his trade value is similar to Keenan Allen. Last offseason, Allen was traded for a fourth-round pick. From that vantage point, it might make a little more sense for Pittsburgh. Still, this is a deep draft class, so the Steelers might prefer to use that mid-round selection on a younger receiver who they can develop.

Batko doesn’t even think Kupp would fancy Pittsburgh, though. His reasons make sense. While things change rapidly in the NFL, as of right now, there isn’t a plan at quarterback in Pittsburgh. Their roster, as it stands, isn’t contending for a Super Bowl anytime soon. While Kupp has already won a championship, he still might prefer a more secure situation than Pittsburgh.

As free agency and the draft move closer, Kupp’s market should start to heat up. Currently, there are reasons arguing against that partnership.