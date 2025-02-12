Breer Believes Steelers Will Look At ‘A Lot Of Different Ideas’ In QB Market

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again trying to figure out their quarterback situation. This offseason has even more uncertainty than last, and we saw an overhaul of the entire room in free agency last year. Neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson is under contract, and while many think it could be one or the other starting, there are other options to consider.

SI.com’s Albert Breer listed 10 storylines to watch this offseason, and highlighted the Steelers’ QB situation, writing that he thinks the Steelers are “shaping up to be interesting quarterback suitors.”

“They have a team that’s ready to win now, with T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick in their primes as leaders of a staunch defense, a fast-improving offensive line group, and a solid crew of skill players,” Breer wrote. “They also don’t have forever to win with the core that’s in place.”

I think this first point probably deserves at least a little pushback. I agree that this is probably how the organization views its situation, but you’d be hard-pressed to find very many people outside the organization who think they are primed to win now.

If, and it’s a big if, the offensive line finally looks like the highly invested-in group that it is, and if a guy like Roman Wilson turns out to be a weapon after missing his rookie season with an injury, then the offense might be ready to make noise with the right quarterback. But the defense? There was a ton of talent (and money) on that defense in 2024, and it looked pedestrian by the end of the season. That seems like a lot to figure out in one offseason, especially considering the QB dilemma.

“This should be the time for GM Omar Khan to act with some urgency,” Breer wrote. “There are a lot of folks in Pittsburgh ready to move on from Wilson. Justin Fields, on the other hand, is someone they’d love to keep working with—but he may not have done quite enough to be awarded the starting job without qualifications. And options in the draft are, again, sparse.”

It’s difficult to determine what to make of his thoughts on the Wilson-Fields debate. Multiple notable insiders on the national level have said Wilson is as good as gone but Adam Schefter, along with various local insiders, have said it’s not a done deal. Mark Kaboly even said that Wilson has the support of the “right” people within the organization, and Wilson keeps saying he’s hopeful he will be back.

But here comes the wild card in this whole conversation.

“I think the Steelers are going to take a look at a lot of different ideas in the coming weeks, which could lead to someone like [Matthew] Stafford or [Aaron] Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh,” Breer wrote.

It seems like the Los Angeles Rams are unlikely to part ways with Stafford, despite some tension about his contract and the impending departure of WR Cooper Kupp. He would probably be the splashiest move the Steelers could make, and a good indication that they are indeed going all in on this brief window of having guys like Cam Heyward and Watt playing at an All-Pro level.

As for Rodgers, I just don’t see it. At his age (41), with his injury history, and his lack of mobility, I don’t see him as a fit. Not to mention the Rooney family having to sign off on Rodgers, and I struggle to envision that conversation going well. It’s a PR nightmare, and then you have to deal with his documentaries and appearances on The Pat McAfee Show where he sometimes brings unwanted attention with his comments.

Could Kirk Cousins be an option, or maybe even Sam Darnold? Daniel Jones could make some sense if you are really scraping the bottom of the barrel. He is the type of QB Arthur Smith has had success rehabbing in the past (see Ryan Tannehill).

To me, the only name that gets me even remotely excited is Stafford. He is up there in age and has an injury history of his own, but he still played at a high level last year and could instantly make this a dangerous team on offense if all goes well.