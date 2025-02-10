Bill Cowher: Steelers Must Show Urgency To Win, Entertains Idea Of Adding Aaron Rodgers

For former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, the time is now. Instead of rebuilding and starting from scratch, the team must go all-in before the an aging defense requires complete turnover. And though Cowher didn’t fully endorse the idea of adding Aaron Rodgers to be the team’s 2025 quarterback, he didn’t dismiss the idea either.

“Yeah,” Cowher said when asked by Dan Patrick if Rodgers could land in Pittsburgh. “I don’t know where they are right now in terms of their quarterback situation with Russell, and Justin, and Aaron. I think a decision has to be made. What’s the future plan and what’s the plan in the interim? I think there’s gotta be a sense of urgency of taking some guys on the backend of their careers, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward. They’re in the latter stages of their career. They want to win now. And that’s a big part of what they want to do.”

Based on media reports, the Steelers themselves aren’t fully sure on their quarterback for next season. Many signs have pointed to Justin Fields but there’s hardly been any concrete reporting to that fact. Only speculation and tea-leave reading given that he’s younger and more athletic than Russell Wilson. Reports on Wilson’s futures are mixed. Some see little to no chance of a return while ESPN’s Adam Schefter has kept the door open.

Owner Art Rooney II stated his “preference” is to keep one of Wilson or Fields. But if neither work out for whatever reason, the team could again explore external options. It wouldn’t be the first time after going through Mitch Trubisky, Wilson, and Fields since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Rodgers won’t be a New York Jet next season but it’s a question if he’ll play in 2025. Retirement is a possibility. But Cowher believes Rodgers will return for at least one more season, not wanting to go out on the sour note that was his 2024 season.

He certainly isn’t a long-term option and may only have one year left in the NFL. But to Cowher’s point, with Heyward having likely two years left in the league and Watt in his 30s, Pittsburgh is feeling the heat to win today. It’s debatable if Rodgers can get them any closer but the Steelers have few options that can put them over the top.

“I think they’ll be dialogue there,” Cowher said. “But those will be conversations taking place in that building.”

Conversations will keep taking place outside the building until the Steelers decide on a quarterback. And if it is Rodgers, expect a whole host of storylines to come with another new name under center.