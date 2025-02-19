‘Been There, Done That:’ Former NFL QB Believes Steelers Should Avoid Signing ‘Older, Aging’ Aaron Rodgers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this offseason might feel a little bit like Groundhog Day. Once again, they find themselves with a serious need at quarterback, and no clear direction forward. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were on one-year deals last year, so the Steelers were likely aware they’d be in this position. However, they probably weren’t sure what other quarterbacks would be available. Aaron Rodgers is one option for them, but former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell believes he would just be more of the same for the Steelers.

“I’ll say fiction that it would happen,” Kanell said Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. “I think it’s almost like they’ve been there, done that. They tried this with Russell Wilson, getting an older, aging quarterback, even though I think Aaron Rodgers is at a different place where he is better.

“I think you would get better play from him. Russell Wilson felt washed pretty quickly when you started getting into the backend of that season. I just don’t think it’s a great fit for what Mike Tomlin and this organization wants to do.”

Signing Rodgers would feel like when the Steelers acquired Wilson. Both are veteran quarterbacks who are no longer in their prime. Just like Wilson last year, Rodgers is coming off a disappointing two-year stint with a new team after being a franchise quarterback for years. There’s hope he has some gas left in the tank, but there’s no telling for sure.

The Steelers took that gamble with Wilson, and it produced mixed results. While he started off hot, Wilson fell off a cliff quickly, and his issues quickly became apparent. With Rodgers, there could be similar concerns, especially because he’s even older than Wilson.

Last season, Rodgers was trying to bounce back from tearing his Achilles. Until the last few weeks of the season, things were ugly. By the time Rodgers looked more like himself, the New York Jets’ season was over. What version of Rodgers is going to show up next year?

Just as well, Rodgers has been a magnet for drama over the past few years. The Steelers don’t need any more headaches in their locker room. There are just too many risks associated with signing Rodgers.

Maybe Rodgers would be better than Wilson was, but he’d likely be just another one-year solution. It would feel like the Steelers are procrastinating when it comes to their quarterback issue. Although there doesn’t seem to be a clear long-term solution available in free agency, there might be better bridge options. At this point, it seems like Rodgers would just be another version of Wilson.