Beat Writer Shoots Down Notion Free Agents Won’t Want To Sign With Steelers

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers hurting themselves with the manner in which they do business? The answer is yes, but it requires more nuance. Recent reports have some wondering if the Steelers have damaged their ability to sign free agents. Some argue, because of public perception, prized free agents won’t want to play for them any longer.

The reality is the Steelers’ business has always hurt their appeal for free agents—but actual business, not football. What really limits their ability to sign prized free agents is their stinginess with guarantees, not control over the offense. Or at least it’s doubtful any free agent would give such reports any consideration, Brian Batko argues.

“You know what sends a good signal to potential free agents? Guaranteed money, financial security and cash”, he wrote in a recent chat session, addressing a question about the Steelers’ appeal to free agents amid recent reports. “The almighty dollar is factor 1, 2 and 3 for most players. Then we can get into coaching, offensive philosophy, personnel, working conditions, chance of winning a Super Bowl, etc. I happen to think Mike Tomlin is still viewed as a major draw by players in the NFL, regardless of how you or I feel about his job performance of late”.

Indeed, it wasn’t so long ago that we were arguing Hard Knocks was the ideal sales pitch for the Steelers. It provided the most open window yet into Mike Tomlin and why his players love him. And his players continue to love him, including wily veterans new to the team. You already have players like Elandon Roberts and DeShon Elliott saying they want to retire as Steelers.

It also turns out that the NFL doesn’t revolve around the Steelers, and such reports don’t really register on the national level as much as we in the fan base might think. For as big a deal as others have made of it, it didn’t get much traction beyond the local market.

If I’m being honest, I think it’s more likely that a free agent would prefer not to sign with the Steelers because Russell Wilson was their quarterback than because the Steelers wouldn’t let him have complete autonomy. In addition to their tight purse strings in regard to guaranteed money, they are simply not in a winning position. Not without a franchise quarterback in place.

The Steelers do have some big-game hunting to do this offseason in free agency. They could be scouring the jungle for a new No. 1 WR, or at least a No. 2. A stud defensive tackle would do as well, or at least a stout one. And they might consider a veteran running back if they don’t re-sign Najee Harris. But addressing the quarterback position might be the top priority.