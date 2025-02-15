Beanie Bishop Jr. Had Four Interceptions. He Shares His Favorite One.

Entering the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season, undrafted rookie free agent Beanie Bishop wouldn’t have been expected to finish second on the team in interceptions. His four picks were the most by a Steelers’ UDFA rookie in 70 years, coming up clutch in key moments. Sitting down with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, he shared his favorite one. It wasn’t his first off Aaron Rodgers, either.

“I really like that Giants one,” Bishop told Matthews in a recent interview on the team website. “Just because, I told Alex Highsmith that I was gonna end the game. And just being able to finish a game, on a Monday night where the whole world’s watching. Especially being able to do it in two consecutive games. It’s major.”

Most undrafted free agents don’t get much playing time, but that wasn’t the case for Bishop. Starting nickel corner Cam Sutton missed the first eight games of the season due to suspension. As a result, Bishop started six contests and repeatedly impacted the game with splash plays. That included his Week 8 interception against the New York Giants.

Despite Pittsburgh appearing to run away with a win against New York, the Giants kept things close into the final minutes. New York had the ball with under a minute remaining, down by eight at the Steelers 35-yard line. Daniel Jones air-mailed his receiver, and after a bobble, Bishop came down with the game-clinching interception.

Daniel Jones is picked off by Beanie Bishop and that will seal it for the Steelers. Steelers win 26-18 over the Giants. The Giants drop to 2-6 on the season.

During the two-game home stretch against both New York teams, Bishop was the talk of the town. He had two interceptions against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets the week before. Rodgers even autographed those balls, undoubtedly a special moment for the undrafted rookie.

Bishop wasn’t just a rookie happy to be in the league, though. He had a point to prove, and he made the most of his chances. Bishop played in all 17 games, with seven passes defended, one fumble recovery and 45 tackles. He was targeted 63 times and allowed 36 receptions for only 388 yards. Most impressively, Bishop allowed just a 59.5 passer rating when targeted largely thanks to those four picks. Only Hall of Famer Jack Butler has more interceptions as a Steelers’ UDFA rookie, snagging five in 1951.

Bishop had his share of struggles but more than proved his worth as an undrafted free agent. He’ll have to fight for playing time going forward, but if he can continue to develop, the Steelers might have a gem on their hands.