Batko: Cameron Sutton Signing ‘A Black Eye’ On Steelers Organization

Eighth-year veteran CB Cameron Sutton is the latest player the Pittsburgh Steelers have circled back to in recent years. Under HC Mike Tomlin, the organization more often than not seems willing to reunite if the conditions allow for it. The results of these reunions tend to be a mixed bag. For various reasons, though, Sutton may be the worst of all.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes it was the worst move the Steelers made this offseason.

“Bringing back Cam Sutton on a one-year deal. Yes, he was cheap. They knew he was gonna get suspended”, he explained on the North Shore Drive podcast. “He was missing the first eight games anyway. Then they’re trying to shoehorn him in there instead of Beanie Bishop [Jr.] at slot corner. He proved to be a major liability by the end of the season.”

“And it was a black eye on the organization for bringing in a guy that the Lions quickly dismissed because of his domestic abuse allegations”, he continued. The Steelers lost Sutton to the Lions in free agency the year before. A year later, he was untouchable by everybody but the Steelers, apparently. “I just think that ended up being a terrible move for the Steelers on all fronts”.

While the Steelers likely did not know the exact length of his suspension, they knew that Sutton was likely to be disciplined and miss time that season. Earlier that year, he allegedly assaulted his partner in a variety of ways, including choking her. Following his arrest, he entered a diversion program.

By then, the Lions had done what they had to do and released him. If the Steelers hadn’t given him an opportunity, he may well not have had a job in 2024. And based purely on the way he played, Sutton may not have a job in 2025.

After missing the first half of the season, the Steelers put more and more on Cameron Sutton’s plate. Despite some modest success, rookie Beanie Bishop lost out on playing time to the veteran. It’s a decision many now look back on and question, and not without reason.

By the end of his first stint with the Steelers, Sutton had turned himself into a fine starter. He earned the contract he signed with the Lions, but his play since then has simply not merited such compensation. Though he only signed a Veteran Salary Benefit deal with the Steelers, even that feels like too much.

Even at the time of the signing, many Steelers fans resisted the move to sign a player who was arrested for domestic assault. Complicating matters, they seemed to allow the signing of Cameron Sutton to discourage them from pursuing other options in the slot cornerback role.

Unless they are prepared to go forward with Beanie Bishop, the Steelers are back to square one in that spot. I can hardly conceive of a scenario in which they re-sign Sutton. And if they do, the backlash might be even greater the second time around. At least initially some thought he could still play.