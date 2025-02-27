Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Black and Gold mafia: AK,

Top three guys you’re most looking forward to seeing at the combine over the next few days?

Alex: Oh man, great question. So many names. I’ll lean on some old favorites. QB Will Howard. Some of the top QBs aren’t throwing. I assume Howard is and we haven’t gotten to see him in a bit since he didn’t go to the Senior Bowl so close to coming off the National Title. How do his passes spin and travel compared to Dart and Shough? Howard’s touch and placement should stand out.

RB Kaleb Johnson is a guy I need to learn more about and could be a real conversation piece for the Steelers by the team the weekend is through.

I’m still a sucker for DL Derrick Harmon, who could shine with some guys sitting out a lot of work.

And I like CB Maxwell Hairston as an underrated name. Want to see which WRs separate themselves and get a good look at Missouri’s Luther Burden through drills. And the safeties to see who looks good there in that 4th round-ish range.

BananasFoster: AK- The Steelers bringing Najee back (based on Dulac report) is exactly the type of move that frustrates Steelers fans and draws the ire towards MT. How can you explain this move (assuming it happens), considering the deep draft class his lack of big-play potential.

Alex: Well, let’s put the pitch forks down until it actually happens if it does. Dulac’s report was far from a guarantee. A team talking to an agent doesn’t mean an agreement is imminent. You want communication lines to stay open and Harris isn’t such the obvious “move on, zero discussion” that you snub the agent without even discussing things with him. So I wouldn’t go crazy yet.

But sure, if Harris returns and significant outsiders aren’t added, it’s not going to feel like much change. But let’s let things play out.

Peter-Petersen: Hey Alex, do you think the Steelers will fix that misshire at strength coaching this season already or will they hold on to that staff for one more season?

Alex: Seems like a change would’ve happened if it was coming. Already planning offseason workout plans and OTAs aren’t that far away. He was officially hired Feb. 21 of last year so I guess a change could still come in the next few days. Unless the Steelers’ website is just lagging behind updating it, which they are known for.

But I’ll assume Matusz is here for at least 2025. The early results from players sure don’t sound good and this could be another example of the Steelers not getting rid of people until contracts expire.

David Shoff: Alex, I know you always put out draft predictions, and emphasize that it’s what you think the Steelers will do, not what you would do. I would just love to see who you would pick since I value your opinion so much. How about telling us your top 2 rb, wr, dl guys you would pick in the first 3 rounds? Thanks for all your great work!

Alex: It’s a fair question and my mock offseason sorta serves like that. I just don’t have a true list right now. I’m probably not there to answer that as definitively as I could later on in draft season. If I threw something out right now, it might look like…(and obviously I’m making FA assumptions here like them signing a WR).

Round 1: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan

Round 2: Maxwell Hairston/CB Kentucky

Round 3: R.J. Harvey/RB UCF

But that’s just a loose thought process. And when you’re talking top names, a lot depends on on the value. The top two RBs won’t be options in the third round, obviously. But at d-line, Grant and Derrick Harmon are early favorites. WR is really more of a mixed bag. Maybe Burden and…I’m not sure who. Running back is pretty stacked. Devin Neal from Kansas and Harvey perhaps would be the pairing. But nothing set in stone.

That Guy: Alex, in your gut who is the starting QB and RB on Week 1?

Alex: Quarterback – Justin Fields. Running back – Jaylen Warren.

Pretty boring and “safe” answer but that was my thought exiting the season. Lot of noise but not enough to change my mind off those yet.

kelly ohl:

Alex,

Short and sweet… what’s your favorite part of the combine?

Alex: Honestly, just getting to talk and watch football. A small break from the endless QB speculation, the stories of the day pushed this time of year because the last two weeks before the Combine are usually pretty dry.

It’s nice for me to expand horizons and get a fuller look. I feel like a coach/coordinator when it comes to the draft. Hard to follow in-season, play catch-up this time of year. Combine helps me do that.

EDIT: Also love the annual appearance of the “Football on a Stick” Twitter account.

NickRVA: Hi Alex, this may be a reach and I haven’t heard anyone else bring this up, but what do you think about switching the sides of our guards. McCormick was almost exclusively a LG in college and did pretty well as a RG last year. Seumalo started all 17 games in 2022 as a RG but now plays LG. Both have room for improvement over 2024 tape and the Steelers have seen the issues of playing OL out of natural positions previously.

Alex: I’ve heard the thought before and I get the logic. But I’ll keep as-is. McCormick looked comfortable at right guard. Seumalo was very average but remember he had the torn pec the first month and I’m sure that was never 100-percent the rest of the way.

Plus, with Jones going over to LG, I want him paired with a vet like Seumalo. I see value in that.

DropTheHammer: What makes you like Kenneth Grant more than Harmon? Grant never managed to absorb double teams away from Mason Graham, and his production wasn’t overwhelming for someone who was always the #2 concern for opponents.

Harmon looks more like a Steeler, and had better production despite being the opponents’ main concern. Besides, Round 3-4 should have some really good run pluggers, but the 5-tech builds disappear quicker.

Alex: I’m a huge fan of Harmon. Like I wrote above, that is just one initial way to go about it. But if they want to kick Benton out more, a thought I’ve warmed up to, then you’re looking more interior and then you start to lean Grant. But obviously, my first report was on Harmon and I really like his game so it’s partially a matter of positional analysis moreso than the player.