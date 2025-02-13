Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Stephen Jacobson: Hey Alex! What positions would be your Top 3 priorities for the Steelers in free agency? This is based on Steelers resigning Fields. Thanks as always!

Alex: I’ll put quarterback aside because that is the elephant in the room and sorta it’s own can of worms and your hypothetical of Fields being re-signed. Beyond that, I’d go d-line, wide receiver, and corner at broad.

Now, I’ll say it doesn’t mean Pittsburgh has to take big FA swings at all three spots. D-line can and should and will come in the draft. They still could add a free agent but the big investment will come in one of the first two rounds. I’ve been on record saying the team will add a veteran receiver, not a rookie, and corner could get help in FA and the draft. There’s needs there on the outside in the slot. Interested to see what they do with Donte Jackson.

Black and Gold Mafia: Alex,

You’re Omar Khan and can resign Najee for 3 years 24 million. Are you pulling the trigger at that price?

Alex: Nope. Goodbye, Najee. Like the dude, wish him well, his durability/availability is remarkable and he got put in a tough situation in Pittsburgh. But I’m generally not interested in re-signing running backs and Harris isn’t the next Derrick Henry/Saquon Barkley. I’ll go to the draft knowing how deep this class is.

I still would’ve picked up the 5th year option on Harris last May but that’s all spilt milk.

Brian Tollini: I know you like Hobbs, but would you entertain bringing Mike Hilton back? He’ll be 31 next month, but damn was he a good fit on this team.

Alex: Sure. I referenced him once on the podcast before I ever brought up Hobbs. That would work. But like you said, his age, his contract (probably more expensive than Hobbs), his smaller size, and arguably worse coverage skills makes me want to go with Hobbs. But Hilton – I would get that.

Todd Bowers:

Hi Alex. Love your work!

The inability for the steelers to stop the run has been really bothering me. What do you think the actual problem is? Everyone can agree that Heyward had a great year. I believe everyone thinks that Benton played well. I know we are lacking that 3rd good defensive lineman but it just does not make sense to me how they are totally gashed vs. the run?! I know linebacker play has a role in it but where do you see the actual problem? Players or scheme? Thanks!

Alex: It’s a good question. Lot of layers to it and I don’t think it’s one thing. But I think they just need an infusion of youth and talent. Got some of that with Benton but his run defense is a little up-and-down. They need to get stronger and more physical up front.

But it’s not the only thing. They weren’t gap sound down the stretch. A lot of problems with guys not being in the right spot. Trying to do too much. So some of it is fundamental and being assignment sound but overall, I just want to get more talented up front with some butt kickers that will keep the linebackers cleaner.

Kelly Ohl:

Alex,

I think everyone can agree the Steelers need to beef up the d-line. As the GM, would you look to do it through the draft, free agency, or both? For me, it’s a tough pill to swallow throwing more money at an already overpriced, underperforming defense.

Alex: It can be multi-faceted and nothing wrong with doing both but definitely the draft. And early. It’s a really good d-line class, one of the best in a decade, and Pittsburgh can capitalize on that. Their needs align with the drafts strengths.

Could still add a lower-tier free agent, that’s fine, but the draft is where they should strike. And where I’m confident they will in the first or second round.

SteelCurtin570: How can an NFL offense be effective without the ability for the QB to change plays at the line when the defense is setup to stop the called play? On going reports since Kenny indicate the Steelers simply didn’t allow this, which seems insane. Russ’s early success included obvious audibles at the line, then reports that they shut this down during the skid. What’s your take on this?

Alex: Well I’d say there’s a lot we don’t know. There’s probably a middle ground to it all. Pickett was young so him having less freedom made sense. Wilson and Smith were new and it’s also logical that trust and freedom takes time to build up.

We know Wilson was still making some checks at the line down the stretch. It wasn’t line up and run the play. But sure, it felt like Pittsburgh went into a shell maybe because they didn’t want to turn the ball over or maybe because they were trying to get back to true basics.

So that’s to say…I’m not really sure what to make of it. Other than there’s probably a middle ground that isn’t being captured in the report.