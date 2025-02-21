Arthur Smith Ranked In Bottom Half Of Offensive Play Callers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were never able to establish a consistent offensive identity last season in their first year under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and while the offense looked good at times during the season, it was dreadful by the end of the season. Pittsburgh failed to score more than 17 points in any of its final five games, all losses, and in a recent ranking of offensive play callers by Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team, Smith ranked 21st.

“Smith can be a great run designer with an effective play-action game off of it, but that didn’t work out with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line and quarterback play,” Pizzuta wrote. “Once Russell Wilson took over, if there was an explosive play on offense, things worked out. However, there wasn’t a lot to manufacture those types of opportunities outside of hoping a moonball hit.”

Once teams started playing more zone against the Steelers, the opportunities for explosives were diminished, and Russell Wilson struggled down the stretch. One of the hallmarks of Smith’s offense, as Pizzuta noted, is the ground game, but Pittsburgh wasn’t very successful running the football, especially late in the season. Still, Smith received head coach interviews from the Chicago Bears and New York Jets in January, and there were reports that teams were impressed with how he handled Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation.

There have also been reports that Smith preferred Justin Fields to Russell Wilson, and with both pending free agents, Smith might get a full season of working with Fields as the starter if he’s who Pittsburgh opts to re-sign. If Pittsburgh’s offensive woes continue in Year 2 though, it won’t be a good look for Smith, no matter who is under center.

It’s fair to argue that Smith was handicapped a bit by Pittsburgh’s lack of weapons in the passing game and injuries to James Daniels and Troy Fautanu on the offensive line, but the run game really should’ve been better. In Year 2, opening up the run game and making the passing game more balanced so Pittsburgh isn’t as reliant on home runs should be the focus for Smith.

With Russell Wilson’s deep ball, it’s understandable why Pittsburgh tried to hit on shots downfield and create explosives, but when they weren’t there, the Steelers looked hapless on offense. If Wilson returns, working on opening up the passing attack underneath will be paramount, and that really goes for whoever is under center for Pittsburgh.

Smith was the third lowest-rated play caller in the AFC North. Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken placed No. 12, while Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came in at No. 15. Arthur Smith edged out Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was No. 22. With a better year offensively in 2025, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Smith is more highly regarded, especially given his prior success calling plays. But 2024 was undoubtedly a down year, and next year will be important for Smith’s reputation.