Art Rooney II Pushes Back On Lack Of Changes: ‘Wouldn’t Say We Let Things Go On As Is’

Frustration among the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base is at an all-time high, and many were hoping for wholesale changes to the coaching staff and roster this offseason in an effort to right the ship after another one-and-done postseason appearance. There’s an idea that the Steelers haven’t been willing to make changes despite consistently falling short of their goals. Team president Art Rooney II pushed back on that idea during his annual press tour to wrap the season.

“I wouldn’t say we let things go on as is,” Rooney told WTAE’s Ashley Liotus in a one-on-one interview. “I mean, last year we brought in a new offensive coordinator, new coaches on the offensive side, and did change quarterback, so don’t know that I would say we don’t make changes.”

This is precisely why the 2024 disappointment was among the most frustrating conclusions in recent memory. The Steelers made a ton of changes relative to their typically-stable modus operandi.

Their previous two offensive coordinator hires were internal promotions that more or less kept things the same. This time, they brought in Arthur Smith, who had a very strong track record as an OC with the Tennessee Titans. They also got some fresh ideas in the mix with the hiring of WRs coach Zach Azzanni and QBs coach Tom Arth.

On top of the coaching staff changes, the Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room. Russell Wilson was brought in to compete with Kenny Pickett, before the latter requested a trade. They then acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Parting with a first-round QB after two seasons is a pretty radical change, and they didn’t wait for that saga to run its course before changing things up.

Rooney didn’t mention this one, but they also signed the largest external free agent contract in team history with ILB Patrick Queen. Rooney, Mike Tomlin, and Omar Khan were willing to break precedent in many ways.

The changes looked very positive over the first half of the season, but the Steelers hit a wall and finished with five-consecutive losses including the early playoff exit. Despite all the change, the Steelers had the exact same 10-7 record and the exact same postseason exit as the year prior.

“Every year is a new year and it’s a new opportunity to take another step, and so that’s the way we look at it,” Rooney said. “…We just take it year by year.”

Tomlin mentioned there would likely be change at all levels after the disappointing end to the season. So far, that has only meant losing ILBs coach Aaron Curry. Both coordinators will return. The Steelers aren’t going to suddenly turn into a revolving door on the coaching staff, which Rooney confirmed that Tomlin has control of.

The change that many are looking for is a parting of ways with Tomlin. Rooney reiterated his confidence in Tomlin, as he does every offseason. They just signed him to a three-year extension worth a reported value of $50 million. That is reason enough for Rooney to stay patient.

When things are going well, the Steelers are praised for their continuity and stability. When things are going poorly, it becomes the biggest critique. Sometimes, you have to take the bad that comes with the good.