Are Steelers The Best Fit For Justin Fields?

Are the Steelers the best fit for QB Justin Fields?

The Steelers are reportedly in discussions with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. For the time being, they are the only team that can speak to them, but that changes in two weeks. Soon the legal tampering period will open, and they will be free to converse with any team they want.

So while the Steelers are choosing their quarterback, their quarterbacks also have a choice. And would Justin Fields agree that the Steelers are the best fit for him, or would another team suit better? For example, the Colts’ GM yesterday basically said they are going to have a competition at quarterback.

Chances are the Colts’ competition Fields might see would be more “open” than the one the Steelers had in 2024. Basically, Russell Wilson would have had to repeatedly fall on his face to lose his job to open the season. Even if people call me crazy for thinking so, I do believe, Fields could have kept the job had he played better.

It depends upon whom you ask and when you ask, but it seems the majority of local reporters believe the Steelers would ultimately prefer to re-sign Justin Fields over Russell Wilson. If that is the case, then they may have to make a pretty good sales pitch.

How much are they willing to pay him, for example, and could they guarantee a starting job? Now, I don’t know that there is a better opportunity out there for him. If the Steelers were to re-sign Fields, it’s overwhelmingly likely that he starts this year. The only thing that could reasonably change that would be a subsequent trade for someone like Matthew Stafford.

The ultimate point here is that negotiations take two parties, which is, of course, a major revelation. Even if the Steelers really want to keep Justin Fields, Fields has to want to re-sign with the Steelers. That is provided he has another, better offer somewhere else, which isn’t guaranteed. Even if the Colts are interested, they’re not giving up on Anthony Richardson just yet. They would very obviously be rooting for him to win, in fact.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.