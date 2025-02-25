Are Steelers Really Exploring Trading For Matthew Stafford?

Are the Steelers really exploring trading for Matthew Stafford?

With all eyes on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers are suddenly flirting with Matthew Stafford. Of course, without a ring on the finger, the eyes can stray, and one can’t blame the Steelers for that. The ring is the thing, after all, and they are long divorced from their last one.

But are the Steelers really interested in Matthew Stafford? A report yesterday indicated that they have explored the idea, after the Rams gave Stafford permission to talk to teams. But exactly what does this interest amount to? Is this the equivalent of calling up Darrelle Revis’ agent and asking if he would take $5 million?

The Steelers have had the “luxury” of not having to spend much on the quarterback position in a while. Ben Roethlisberger was their last big price tag, and even he wasn’t at the top of the market. If the Steelers were to acquire Matthew Stafford, though, that would require a hefty figure. Since they have saved up some space without paying for one, though, they could afford it.

The Steelers reportedly like both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, though with some split opinions within the organization. But you wouldn’t have to look hard to find someone making a plausible argument that there are better options. And if the Steelers could land Matthew Stafford, that would be a clear upgrade.

In the minds of most, anyway, and even that might not necessarily be enough. Some argue that such a move is for teams who are a quarterback away from being contenders. If you dropped Matthew Stafford on the Steelers’ roster, are they suddenly in the conference finals in 2025?

Of course, the question we’re dealing with here is whether or not the Steelers are seriously exploring trading for Stafford, not debating the merits of doing so. And I think it’s fair to say the organization is feeling the heat from the outside. They want to convey the image of an organization doing everything to get better. Arguably, trading for Stafford is the one thing they can do this offseason that would give that appearance. If for that reason alone, perhaps, I could see this rumor as being both plausible and meaningful. But that still doesn’t mean it will actually happen.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.