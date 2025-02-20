‘Anything Is Better Than What They’ve Had’: Stephen A. Smith Is Intrigued By Aaron Rodgers In Pittsburgh

If you wanted a lesson on logical fallacies this morning, Stephen A. Smith has you covered when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially signing 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers. If you want a false dilemma, circular reasoning, and a hasty generalization all in one, here it is via ESPN’s First Take this morning.

“Don’t tell me that the Pittsburgh Steelers can’t use Aaron Rodgers,” Smith said while listing all the Steelers’ QBs since Ben Roethlisberger. “Come on now! Not when I paint that picture of what the Steelers have had. I get what you’re saying. I’m saying almost anything is better than what they’ve had. And I think when you look at Aaron Rodgers and his ability to still throw that football and his decision making, I don’t care that he struggled this year. I don’t consider that something that’s gonna be routine with him.”

It’s easy to look at a player’s past and convince yourself that they can return to their former glory, but at what point does age start to be a major factor? Not everybody is Tom Brady, winning a Super Bowl at 43 years old. And as much as there are parallels between Rodgers and Brett Favre, not everybody is going to reignite their career for one last time in their 40s after a disappointing stint with the New York Jets. These are among the biggest outlier stories in NFL history.

Can we really expect Rodgers to bounce back four years after his last truly good season in 2021? It’s the same kind of discussion that was had about Russell Wilson and look where that led the Steelers, not to mention Wilson is five years younger than Rodgers.

One of my favorite stats to measure a quarterback’s overall passing success is adjusted net yards per passing attempt, which takes into account passing yards, touchdowns, interceptions, and sacks for an accurate measure of passing performance. Russell Wilson’s 6.39 ANY/A in 2024 is higher than any Rodgers season since 2021. For comparison, Rodgers had a 5.87 in 2024, which is just 0.01 higher than Justin Fields’ 2024 figure. Even with Wilson’s relative inefficiencies, he had a better passing success rate than Rodgers last season.

I would argue that Wilson did that with worse pieces in place than what Rodgers had in New York. Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, and a half season of Davante Adams far exceeded the Steelers’ offensive weapons from last season.

If the Steelers land on the conclusion of going after Rodgers, they might as well just stick with Wilson. At least then, there is a little more youth, more continuity, and some mobility to work with.

Rodgers would need to have a better personal performance with worse pieces around him in an offense that is unfamiliar to him. The Steelers may be the best (and only) logical landing spot for Rodgers if he wants a chance at a decent swan song to his career, but I just don’t see the benefit for the Steelers.