Analyst Warns Against Steelers Trading For Matthew Stafford: ‘Starting To Show His Age’

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to become free agents, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to decide the quarterback position. With that in mind, they could go a few different routes. However, when it comes to making that decision, the Steelers also need to judge whether they’re ready to compete for a Super Bowl now or better off retooling the roster slightly. Options are out there, potentially including Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, but whoever the Steelers choose must fit that timeline.

CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt doesn’t think Stafford fits the Steelers right now. He shared his thoughts on CBS Sports HQ on Friday.

“I just think that we have kind of overrated Matthew Stafford a little bit since the Super Bowl victory,” Hunt said. “He’s been good, but this year, he is starting to show his age… At the end of the day, if you’re Pittsburgh, you have to have a lot of things great around you for Matthew Stafford to have success. And I think that’s where they’re not standing right now.”

After watching how the 2024 season ended for the Steelers, few would argue with Hunt’s point. Russell Wilson could have played better during their five-game skid to end the year. With that said, the defense fell apart, as did the run game on offense. There were many issues for Pittsburgh. Sure, those things can be fixed, but Stafford’s age has to be taken into consideration here.

Stafford didn’t have the easiest situation in Los Angeles in 2024, given all the injuries around their roster. Still, he wasn’t that impressive statistically, at least not compared to what we’ve seen from him in the past. Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His passer rating was solid, but nothing to really brag about, at 93.7.

Statistically, Stafford doesn’t look like he’ll be able to bring the Steelers’ current roster much further than it went last year. If Pittsburgh builds the roster up this offseason, maybe they become more of a contender with Stafford, but he doesn’t have too many years left. The Steelers will need to elevate their roster rather quickly if Stafford becomes an option.

While he doesn’t view Stafford as a great fit, Hunt does think the Steelers should get younger at QB. He specifically points to Justin Fields.

“Just go all-in on the young guy Justin Fields,” Hunt said. “You know you still have upside. The players already like him in the building… So why not get younger? Someone more athletic, someone that could buy you a little bit more time to build around him.”

Fields remains an option, one the Steelers will strongly consider. He reportedly wants a clear path to a starting role, which Pittsburgh could offer him. He won four of six games as a starter in 2024. While he struggled, he proved that Pittsburgh could win games with him at the helm. About a decade younger than Stafford, he’d also provide the Steelers with time to retool their roster.