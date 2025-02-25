Analyst Urges Steelers To ‘Blow Up Their Roster,’ Trade Watt And Pickens

One analyst thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers need to hit the factory reset button on the roster and franchise. Outlining one move every AFC North team should make this offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame suggests the Steelers make a drastic change.

“This might be wishful thinking, but the Steelers should be looking at blowing up their roster,” Vederame writes.

A radical thought but one he isn’t alone in. Some would argue the franchise needs to stop building to win now so long as they’re outclassed by several AFC quarterbacks. Instead, tanking, getting a high draft pick, and finding a quarterback of the future is the way to truly become competitive again.

The Steelers seemingly aren’t a roster capable of winning less than eight games in a season. There’s too much individual talent and too strong a defense to truly have a “bad” year. That’s why Vederame thinks trading EDGE T.J. Watt and WR George Pickens is the only way to go.

“In that vein, Pittsburgh has Watt and Pickens entering the last years of their respective deals,” he writes. “It makes sense to deal away both for the maximum return, considering Watt is 30 years old and showing minimal signs of decline, while Pickens has been mercurial and inconsistent despite obvious talent.”

Watt could return a pretty package of draft picks. And teams have proven to be foolish enough to trade for uber-talented, uber-headache Steelers’ wide receivers. Pickens’ big-play ability would be enticing to someone. In theory, Pittsburgh could enter the 2025 or 2026 draft with multiple first round picks and other high-prized selections to reboot the franchise.

In reality, the Steelers are running in the other direction. Ownership and GM Omar Khan are adamant about keeping Watt a Steeler for life, likely resulting in an offseason extension that will hopefully come sooner than later. Pickens’ future is less certain but he doesn’t appear to be on the trade block during a point in the offseason where multiple notable wideouts are being shopped.

Khan, in fact, believes the Steelers’ roster is on the cusp of making a Super Bowl run. Right or wrong, their mentality is unwavering. Pittsburgh will compete year-after-year for the division and deep playoff run. Watt’s staying. Pickens, for now, is staying. And until the Steelers find a quarterback, their 9-10 win records and lack of playoff success are presumably staying, too.