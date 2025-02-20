Analyst: Steelers Could Target Stefon Diggs Due To History Of ‘Reigning In Vocal Wide Receivers’

So far, much of the discussion surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers has focused on quarterbacks. However, that isn’t the only position where they’re lacking. Wide receiver seems like just as much of an issue. The Steelers should be planning to target that position in free agency or the draft, or both. CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner believes they could be a good fit for veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, who is slated to be a free agent.

“The team that I highlighted, Pittsburgh Steelers, as a potential, obviously with what they’ve been able to do reigning in vocal wide receivers, shall we say,” Renner said Thursday on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “So, one of the few places that I think would take them. I just don’t think a lot of places you’re like beating down the door for a 31-year-old guy who’s been ran out of town at two different stops already.”

Diggs hasn’t been brought up a lot in connection with the Steelers, and there are reasons for that. While he has been incredible on the field, his 2024 campaign ended early due to a torn ACL. He only appeared in eight games, posting 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

Being on the wrong side of 30, there’s some concern that Diggs won’t come back the same from this injury. He is a one-time first-team All-Pro, one-time second-team All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowler, but his best days might be behind him.

Also, Diggs’ play isn’t the only worry with him. He’s got a big personality, and he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Renner is correct that the Steelers have dealt with receivers like that before. However, that doesn’t mean they need to add any more. George Pickens gives them enough headaches. The Steelers might want to target a veteran receiver with less baggage.

There are some dots to connect between Diggs and the Steelers. Mike Tomlin has talked highly of Diggs in the past. Similarly, Diggs has offered high praise for Tomlin before. That mutual respect might not be enough for Diggs to land in Pittsburgh, but it’s possible.

The Houston Texans could always slap the franchise tag on Diggs, although that seems unlikely. Like Renner says, Diggs might not have a massive market. His age, disposition, and injury history could scare many teams off.

That might include the Steelers. However, if he can be had for a low price, Diggs might be a solid option for Pittsburgh. His attitude could be an issue, but the Steelers have dealt with big personalities before. It’s a complicated situation with a lot of moving parts. The Steelers should have multiple options to improve at receiver, so Diggs likely won’t be one of their first choices. However, they could eventually land on him.