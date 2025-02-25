Analyst Says Steelers Quietly ‘Have Their Eyes On’ Signing Notable Free Agent Offensive Lineman

With all the focus on quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest free agent splash could come along the offensive line. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger shared perhaps the team’s truly best-kept secret during a recent appearance on the In The Huddle podcast with Jason La Canfora and Carl Dukes.

“Their number one pick last year was hurt all year, Fautanu, he’s coming back,” Baldinger said in a conversation about protecting QB Matthew Stafford in a hypothetical trade. “They’re probably gonna hit, I mean, I’ve talked to people in Pittsburgh. There’s a certain free agent offensive lineman that’s gonna be available out there that they have their eyes on.”

Baldinger didn’t detail which offensive lineman the Steelers could be pursuing. The top name on the market is Kansas City Chiefs OG Trey Smith. Though the team seems happy with the job 2024 rookie Mason McCormick did filling in for an injured James Daniels, adding Smith would be a massive upgrade at improving a young offensive line.

It won’t come cheap. The guard market has sky-rocketed in recent years, and Smith is projected to receive upwards of $20 million in average yearly value. But it would be the game-changing move to turn Pittsburgh’s offensive line into one of the best if young players like OTs Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu develop.

Per Omar Khan Tuesday, Jones is slated to return to left tackle, with Dan Moore Jr. expected to leave in free agency. But could Pittsburgh look to make a massive move on the blindside? Jones regressed and struggled throughout his sophomore NFL season. Adding a high-end tackle would close the door on him starting this year and seems less likely than Pittsburgh adding a guard, but Baldinger’s comments leave everything to speculation. No big move should be coming at center after Zach Frazier’s solid rookie campaign.

Other notable pending free agent guards include Mehki Becton and Robert Hunt, the latter the team evaluated as they drafted Kevin Dotson in 2020.

The Steelers have invested heavily in the trenches under Khan and Assistant General Manager Andy Weidl. For the first time in franchise history, they used back-to-back first-round picks on offensive tackles and spent three of their first five selections in 2024 on the position.

While adding a big-money lineman would be unexpected, it would also be consistent with the team’s new philosophy. Nothing else matters until the offensive line is set. And if Pittsburgh isn’t going to land a high-end quarterback, they’ll need a top-tier front five to lead the charge.