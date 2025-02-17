Analyst Says ‘Physical, Tough Football Player’ Deebo Samuel Exactly What Steelers’ Offense Needs

The Pittsburgh Steelers still desperately need another wide receiver to complement George Pickens, and this just might be the offseason something comes to fruition for the Black and Gold.

That answer at wide receiver just might be Deebo Samuel, who has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering Samuel was tied to the Steelers in trade buzz last offseason, it makes sense that they are viewed as a good landing spot for the 29-year-old receiver. For ESPN’s Sam Acho, who appeared on Get Up Monday morning, Pittsburgh would be the ideal place for Samuel.

“I’d like to see him in black and gold, man. Black and yellow, black and yellow. Give him a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey. Think about how physical he is. That’s what the Steelers are and have been known for,” Acho said of Samuel’s best landing spot being the Steelers, according to video via ESPN. “Think about also, go back to guys like Hines Ward. This physical, tough football player in Pittsburgh makes so much sense.

“And I get it, George Pickens is there. Maybe that’ll be another great opportunity for some maturity for Pickens as well. I think that Deebo Samuel and a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform is exactly what their offense needs.”

Since achieving a career-high of 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, Samuel hasn’t really come close to replicating that type of production. He’s missed some time, too, playing just 12 games in 2022, and then 15 games in 2023 and 2024. Last season, Samuel was targeted just 81 times and had 51 receptions for 670 yards and three TDs, with another 136 yards and a TD on the ground.

That lack of production led to Samuel taking to social media in December to express his frustration regarding his usage. Now, after requesting a trade from the 49ers, Samuel could be on the move this offseason.

He very well could wind up in Pittsburgh, bringing a physical, tough presence offensively to the Steelers, while also potentially bringing a veteran presence to the position group, giving the wide receivers a true leader to emulate on and off the field.

Acho attempted to compare Samuel’s play style to Hines Ward, which makes some sense considering how good he is after the cash, the toughness and grit that he brings, and the overall physicality. That could fit in very well in Arthur Smith’s offense, which had a great deal of success with wide receivers of similar play style in A.J. Brown and Corey Davis in Tennessee.

The 49ers might find it tough to trade Samuel due to his contract, but that could ultimately lead to an outright release, which could make it even more plausible for the Steelers to land the big-name receiver, plugging a major hole on the roster.