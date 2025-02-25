Analyst Makes ‘Bold Prediction’ Dolphins Trade WR Tyreek Hill To Steelers

For about five seconds immediately after the 2024 regular season came to a close, it felt like Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was working his way out of town with comments implicitly requesting a trade. He and his agency have walked back those comments, seemingly keeping him in Miami for 2025. But one analyst is making the bold prediction that he won’t stay in South Beach.

Offering his shock move of the offseason, former NFL cornerback and current ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth pointed to the fences and predicted Hill would be shipped to Pittsburgh.

“Maybe Tyreek Hill to the Steelers,” Foxworth said Tuesday on Get Up. “I think they still need a consistent threat as much as they may like George Pickens at times. He’s not always the player that they want him to be. I think Tyreek Hill, given the history of that organization and how they’ve made the best of some eccentric receivers, I guess I’ll put it, Tyreek Hill could fit in nicely there because they still need some explosiveness out of that position. And some reliability, frankly. And his speed is reliable.”

In fairness and context, Foxworth wasn’t offering a report but responding to the “boldness” of the segment. Pittsburgh adding Hill would certainly qualify. Still one of the NFL’s fastest receivers, he hasn’t had the success in Miami he enjoyed in Kansas City. In 17 games last season, Hill failed to even crack 1,000-yards receiving and his 81 receptions were his fewest since being limited to 12 games in 2019. Rotating and injured quarterback play did the Dolphins’ passing game no favors and hampered Hill’s production.

Following Miami’s regular-season finale in which it was officially eliminated from playoff contention, Hill indicated he had no plans on returning in 2025.

“I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family,” he told reporters via NFL.com. “If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro.