Analyst Believes Steelers Should Trade George Pickens To Packers

George Pickens is a complicated player. On the field, he’s unbelievable, often making catches that seem impossible. However, his behavior has been a serious issue for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Going into the final year of his contract, Pickens’ future is murky. The Steelers’ receiving corps needs him right now but giving him a huge extension doesn’t seem wise. Therefore, NFL.com writer Adam Rank believes the Steelers should look to trade Pickens this offseason — and he offered a specific team.

“Pickens has been inconsistent, but the Steelers have also trotted out a wide assortment of quarterbacks during his first three seasons in the NFL,” Rank wrote Friday on NFL.com. “Having him as the top target for, say, Jordan Love would be huge for Matt LaFleur’s Packers offense.

“The Steelers also get a chance to avoid an uncomfortable conversation with Pickens when the 2022 second-round pick’s contract is up at the end of the 2025 season. And let’s be completely honest, the Steelers have done a great job over the last few decades of moving on from receivers before issues arise, financial or otherwise.”

Rank makes a lot of solid points. Pickens hasn’t put up incredible statistics, but much of the blame shouldn’t fall on him. Despite the Steelers’ poor quarterback play, Pickens has continued to make plays. In a better offense, he might be far more productive. Love has been up and down, but the Packers’ offense has been a strength under LaFleur.

The Steelers do have a long track record of moving on from talented receivers who become headaches. Most of the time, those players have not been as successful after leaving Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are just a few examples. Pickens could follow in their footsteps if the Steelers move him, which might not be great news for the Packers.

Unfortunately, the Steelers aren’t in a great position to trade Pickens. Their wide receiver room is one of their biggest weaknesses. Getting rid of Pickens might not be in their best interest, at least right now.

If they can make some upgrades at the position, trading Pickens could become more feasible. The Packers have a number of young receivers, so maybe if they Steelers get one of those players back, that deal might make more sense.

There’s a good argument to be made that getting something for Pickens now is better than losing him for nothing next year, but the Steelers want to continue to be competitive. Trading Pickens makes them a worse team. Even if making a deal is better in the long-term, it might hurt the Steelers too much in the short-term.

It seems likely that Pickens will ride out the last year of his current deal with the Steelers. Things could change, though. Perhaps the Steelers will move him during the 2025 season. They don’t usually do that, but they did make such a deal involving Claypool a few years ago. Pickens’ situation is complicated, and there likely isn’t an easy answer to what his future will be.