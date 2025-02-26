Signing Aaron Rodgers Could Cost Mike Tomlin His Job, Believes Analyst: ‘Massive Gamble’

It sounds like quarterback will be the first domino that falls for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Omar Khan has made it seem like the team will try to retain Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. However, Aaron Rodgers is a chess piece lurking on the board. If they can’t get a deal done with Wilson or Fields, the Steelers could target Rodgers. However, Sam Monson of The 33rd Team believes that could blow up in Mike Tomlin’s face.

“I think that’s a massive gamble,” Monson said Wednesday on his podcast, Check the Mic. “That’s a ‘I am putting my job on the line’ gamble from Mike Tomlin. Now, he talks himself up a lot. Like, ‘This is why I get paid the big money, making calls like that.’ That would be a hell of a ballsy decision because I think if it didn’t go well, it would cost him his job.”

Considering how committed Art Rooney II seems to Tomlin, that’s a bold prediction from Monson. However, there might be some truth to it. Rodgers’ issues aren’t strictly limited to his play on the field. He’s a controversial figure off it, too. Signing him could bring a lot of drama to Pittsburgh’s doorstep. That might put Tomlin in more danger than he’s used to.

However, it’s not like Tomlin hasn’t dealt with headaches in the locker room before. He managed to get the best out of Antonio Brown for years. Perhaps he could work a similar kind of magic with Rodgers. If that is the case, the Steelers could finally raise their ceiling.

It would be a high-risk move. At 41 years old, Rodgers is past his prime. He just had two dreadful years with the New York Jets. He probably doesn’t want that to be the last memory of him in the NFL. Maybe Rodgers will be on his best behavior at his next stop. Of the teams that could use his services, the Steelers seem like the best option for him.

Ultimately, the decision will fall on Tomlin and company. If they hitch their wagon to this horse, things could implode. Similar things could’ve been said about them signing Wilson last year, though. He was a veteran coming off some of the worst years of his career. Wilson also had some off-the-field baggage as well. Despite that, Tomlin put his faith in him, and it didn’t go terribly.

Something similar could happen with Rodgers. Now, if it goes poorly, will Tomlin be fired? That’s unlikely, but it’s not impossible. Ownership has a high opinion of Tomlin. One awful year with an aging veteran at quarterback might not be enough to change that. However, it could potentially put Tomlin on the hot seat. It wouldn’t be the first time Rodgers’ head coach is fired.