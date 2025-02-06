‘Amicable Divorce’ Might Be Best For T.J. Watt, Steelers, Former GM Says

Trade speculation for T.J. Watt and an early Steelers playoff exit are an iconic offseason pairing, practically an annual tradition. They’re likely never going to trade him, but it won’t stop people from advocating for it. And it is worth noting that each passing year brings new converts to the cause—the side effects of losing.

“As great as the affinity is for T.J. Watt, the affinity for winning a championship supersedes any one person. If T.J. Watt could be that corner piece to get you to the foundation of a championship, you’re still paying him a lot of respect”, former NFL GM Doug Whaley said on 93.7 The Fan, proposing that the Steelers trade their star pass rusher.

“’Without your trade, we wouldn’t have gotten piece X, Y, or Z to propel us to starting to compete for championships’”, Whaley said in a theoretical conversation between Watt and the Steelers. As great as you are, T.J., … The sport is focused around quarterbacks, and T.J., no disrespect for your ability”, he added of Watt. “You’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But for us to get to where we and our fans want us to go and expect us to go, you can help us. And it’s by us trading you’”.

Whaley used the phrase “amicable divorce”, suggesting that Watt and the Steelers could part on mutually beneficial terms. As a team, they do not appear on the cusp of winning a title. They could gather components for a future foundation by trading Watt, however. And in the process, Watt might have the opportunity to win a title elsewhere.

Nobody in the organization seems to see it that way, though. No matter how frustrated T.J. Watt gets about the Steelers’ postseason failures, he remains driven. He said that he wants to be part of the solution, rebuking all trade talk, earlier this offseason.

One can argue that the 2024 season is a testament to his greatness. Last year was supposed to be a “down” year for T.J. Watt, with just 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Yet once again he is a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He should have three or four by now, even if he isn’t likely to land this one for the Steelers.

But what both Watt and the Steelers are hunting for is the Lombardi Trophy, not individual awards. Watt already has enough of those, and it’s a very serious question whether he can get a trophy here. The Steelers have never even won a playoff game since they drafted him in 2017, a fact that grows more astounding with each passing year.

Watt is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers. If there were a time for the Steelers to trade him, it would be now. But that’s not going to happen, no matter how many people pose a solid argument for it.