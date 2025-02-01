After ‘Learning How To Run’ Following ACL Tear, Healthy Cory Trice Jr. Excited To Attack Offseason

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. has battled injuries early in his NFL career. He missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in training camp and battled a hamstring injury throughout his second season. Despite the injuries, in his limited playing time, Trice has looked good and seems like a player who could make an impact as he continues to grow.

A big question entering this past season was how he would return from his torn ACL. Tearing it so early into training camp in 2023 led him to believe he might get cut, but the Steelers put him on injured reserve and let him rehab so he could make a return in 2024.

Cory Trice’s rehab took a long time. Speaking on The Christian Kuntz podcast, he said that his mental state is much better this time of year due to not having to rehab or learn how to run again.

“Mentality-wise, I feel way better,” said Trice.”Like, I’m in a way better space. Last year, I was learning how to run around this time, so that was like a whole big thing. So now, to be at this point where, like, season over with, you know, body feeling good, now I can just really focus on what I need to focus on.”

Steelers LS Christian Kuntz didn’t follow up with Trice about needing to learn to run again, but that sounds devastating. It is no surprise that Trice’s mental state wasn’t great last year around this time. Running may not be fun or easy, but to actually have to learn how to run again and work on strides is hard to comprehend.

Cory Trice persevered, though, making the team this past season and having an early impact with a clutch end-zone interception against the Denver Broncos in Week Two. When Trice returned from his hamstring injury, he also saw more playing time due to injuries to CB’s Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

There were ups and downs for Cory Trice, a seventh-round draft pick in 2023, but the 2024 season was undoubtedly a success for him, even though he didn’t play much. Trice finished 2024 with six games played, one interception, two pass breakups, and 21 tackles. Sure, six games isn’t a lot, but when you put it in the context of how he had to re-learn how to run early that year, it makes it impressive.

Hopefully, Cory Trice will improve next year and can play more often. Now, he will finally have an offseason where he doesn’t have to worry about rehabbing and can work on improving his game. With the question marks at cornerback behind Porter, Trice will try to become the Steelers’ CB2, starting opposite Porter.