Add A Veteran Wide Receiver Or Rookie? Steelers ‘Might Do Both’, Khan Suggests

The Pittsburgh Steelers know they have a screaming need at wide receiver, by GM Omar Khan’s own admission. While he didn’t explicitly say it, they spent last offseason trying to land a big fish via trade. They failed and ultimately ended up with Mike Williams at the trade deadline.

It wasn’t enough, and they know they can’t find themselves in the same predicament again. During the NFL Scouting Combine, Khan addressed the Steelers’ wide receiver position, and how to tackle it.

“You evaluate all of it, and sometimes you might do both,” he said of looking at free agency and the draft. “You don’t know. If there’s an opportunity to improve your team, it might be through the draft, it might be through free agency, through trade options.”

Many seem to agree that the Steelers have a need for not just one wide receiver, but two—perhaps more. They have George Pickens, assuming they don’t trade him, but nobody else to count on. While they drafted Roman Wilson last year, he was not ready to play.

If the Bengals don’t tag Tee Higgins, which they reportedly plan to, he would be the biggest name on the free agency market. While they spoke publicly about their desire to re-sign him, he seemed to question the Bengals’ sincerity. Even under the best of circumstances, though, it would be hard to see the Steelers landing Higgins.

There are some more realistic veteran options the Steelers might consider, like Keenan Allen and Darius Slayton. Also, the Rams intend to release Cooper Kupp, and Deebo Samuel is actively seeking a trade from the 49ers.

But even assuming they add a notable veteran piece, the draft remains absolutely essential. One recent trend has connected them in the first round to Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, who could bring professionalism to the room that has been missing.

There was a time when the Steelers’ reputation for quality wide receiver rooms was justified. They still carry some mystique about them, but it is rapidly fading with each passing year. While they may unearth some talented players, they usually have too much baggage to justify the headaches.

George Pickens is the most recent case in point, and there has been a lot of debate over whether the Steelers should trade him this offseason. Considering they have little else right now, most seem to agree that they can’t afford to do so. If they were to trade Pickens, they would essentially be cleaning out the whole room.

The Steelers should return at least three wide receivers from last season, though. In addition to Pickens, they will have Calvin Austin III, who is no worse than a No. 4. They also have the aforementioned Roman Wilson, who could be ready for a significant role in 2025. Even if everything goes right, though, they absolutely can’t wait it out like they did last year. They need a multi-pronged strategy. It’s better to have too many wide receivers than not enough.