Adam Schefter Makes Steelers QB Prediction

An outlier in the media landscape, ESPN’s Adam Schefter still believes the door is wide open for QB Russell Wilson to return. Forced to choose who will be under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Schefter predicted it would be Wilson over the field. And Justin Fields.

Weighing in on the Steelers’ ongoing quarterback saga during an appearance on Pardon My Take recorded at the NFL Combine, Schefter was put on the spot to name the Steelers’ future starter.

“Steelers’ next quarterback,” Schefter told the show. “Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. One of them will be back. One of them I expect will be back.”

Asked to choose between Wilson or Fields, Schefter took a pause to think about it before picking Wilson.

Since the Super Bowl, Schefter has been the most optimistic reporter about Wilson’s return. It stems from his conversation with Wilson at the Pro Bowl where he expressed a desire and belief of returning to Pittsburgh. Most other pundits believe Fields has the edge with local reporter Mark Kaboly going so far to believe Wilson is only a fallback plan.

Overall, Schefter’s words echo the team, repeatedly on record wanting one of its 2024 quarterbacks to return. But the Steelers have yet to indicate which of the two they prefer or how they’ll go about choosing. General manager Omar Khan told reporters Tuesday the team is speaking to agents for both players. While it might seem like hedging, it also keeps dialogue open should talks break down with one of them.

While Schefter felt strongest about Wilson or Fields returning, he didn’t dismiss the possibility of Pittsburgh making a big splash by trading for Matthew Stafford.

“I could see it happening,” Schefter said, while saying the same about the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

The Steelers have been connected to Stafford throughout the last month. While Stafford getting traded appears to be a real possibility, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are considered frontrunners with Pittsburgh, at best, in third place. A resolution will reportedly happen soon, Stafford meeting with the Rams to ostensibly take one last chance at trying to re-sign.

Once the Stafford domino falls, hopefully the rest can settle into place. And the Steelers can finally know who their 2025 quarterback will be and hope they won’t lack the same clarity heading into 2026.