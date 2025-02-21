Aaron Rodgers Says What He’s Looking For In Next Team

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having a need at quarterback, pretty much any and all options have been bantered about as potential solutions for the team. TMZ caught soon-to-be-free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers outside his training facility in New York, and Rodgers was asked what he’s looking for in his next team.

“If they want you,” he said, before adding “If they got a good team.”

It was a quick answer and interview as Rodgers was walking to his car, but it sounds as if the four-time MVP is looking for a team that’s ready to compete next season. After a playoff appearance, the Steelers would fit the bill, but the question of if they want him is up in the air. Pittsburgh has questions at quarterback, but the team is likely to bring back one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson to be their starter, and local media doesn’t think Rodgers will be in play for the Steelers. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gave it a “99.9%” chance that Rodgers doesn’t wind up in Pittsburgh.

It can’t be ruled out as a possibility, especially if the Steelers let both Wilson and Fields hit free agency and they find new homes. At that point, the Steelers might be desperate at the position, and Rodgers obviously has a strong track record, even though he’s coming off a down season in 2024 with the New York Jets.

Rodgers is also 41 and suffered an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season. His return from the injury didn’t inspire a ton of hope that he can get back to being the quarterback that consistently led the Green Bay Packers to the postseason. Add in the fact that there’s off-the-field baggage with Rodgers given some of his outspoken views and weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, and the Steelers might be inclined to stay away unless they have no other choice.

Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. It was his lowest yardage total in a full season since 2015.

It’ll be interesting to see the list of suitors for Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders make sense given their need at quarterback, and on The Rich Eisen Show, Dianna Russini also floated the Los Angeles Rams as a potential option if they can’t work things out with Matthew Stafford.

Stafford would likely be another option for Pittsburgh if he did become available via trade. But with a hole at quarterback right now, the Steelers will continue to be floated as a potential destination for Aaron Rodgers, even if it doesn’t seem as if the interest from Pittsburgh is there.