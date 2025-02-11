Aaron Rodgers Not A Fit For Steelers’ ‘Fragile’ Culture, Former NFL DE Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a major need at quarterback, and while the likely outcome is the re-signing of one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, and selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, that’s not stopping the speculation machine from going into overdrive.

Coming out of Super Bowl LIX, much of the talk for the Steelers at the quarterback position seems to center on future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who will be moving on from the New York Jets after two seasons.

Though Rodgers appears to be at the end of his career, many talking heads have connected Rodgers to the Steelers, in large part due to his playful connection with head coach Mike Tomlin over the years, as the two have shared some fun, viral moments on the field.

But with the current state of the Steelers, one in which the culture within the locker room is being questioned due to in-fighting and an unimaginable collapse late in the 2024 season, one former NFL player believes Rodgers would be disastrous for the Steelers’ “fragile” culture.

That would be former Giants and Ravens defensive end and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty. Appearing on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Tuesday morning, Canty pushed back on the thought that Rodgers would be a good fit for the Steelers.

“If they’re not in love with Russell Wilson, if they wanna go in a different direction, if they want something more. You floated out Aaron Rodgers. Other people have speculated Aaron Rodgers. And the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, there might be something there, right? From a culture standpoint, how does Aaron Rodgers fit into what Mike Tomlin is looking for?” Canty said of a possible Rodgers pairing with the Steelers, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “I understand having misfit children when it comes to the wide receiver spot or other position groups, but not quarterback. It’s a leadership position by nature.

“So what about how Mike Tomlin likes to go about his business tells you that he wants to get in bed with Aaron Rodgers as somebody that would be leading his football team?”

It’s a great question from Canty, and one that many aren’t considering at this point in time. Yes, Rodgers remains a big name at the quarterback position. His play hasn’t matched the power his name carries, especially last year, but he’s still that star-power guy.

He’s fallen off on the field, though, and even worse, he’s become more of a distraction off the field, too. He’s always in the media pushing back on narratives and questioned the support the Jets get from ownership last year. Rodgers was at the center of multiple Jets storylines last season, including the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and the trade for Davante Adams, not to mention beefing with young wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Steelers need leadership offensively, not a guy who is a bit divisive with a “my way or the highway” mentality. That doesn’t make for a good fit in Pittsburgh, especially when the franchise needs to find a long-term answer at quarterback and get back on track.

“The culture in Pittsburgh is fragile right now. They lost five straight games to end the season, including getting embarrassed in the postseason,” Canty said. “They ain’t won a playoff game in three presidential inaugurations. That culture is fragile right now. And think about this: you got guys like T.J. Watt and Cam Hayward that are on the back nine. Like, those are guys that have been keeping this thing together. What happens when they’re not as productive as we’re accustomed to seeing [them]? What does that do to your culture then?

“So when injecting Aaron Rogers into that locker room, knowing that this organization is at an inflection point, that doesn’t seem like the way to get back on track in terms of the Steelers trying to win playoff games.”

Typically, it’s hard to agree with Canty when it comes to Steelers takes. But his stance on an Aaron Rodgers fit in the Steel City is spot on. There’s no need to chase the big name like Rodgers at the quarterback position. His play doesn’t match the attention he generates, and the way he seemingly conducts himself as a leader on the team isn’t all that conducive to winning.

If you’re going to be a headache, your play on the field better be worth dealing with. Rodgers hasn’t been that guy in quite some time. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Steelers have any interest in Rodgers moving forward.