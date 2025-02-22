Aaron Rodgers And DeShon Elliott ‘Made Up’ Says Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. After being informed that the New York Jets will move on without him, Aaron Rodgers needs a new home. Naturally, many have thought of a potential marriage between the two. Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliot didn’t seem to be a fan of that idea at first. According to former Steelers tackle Zach Banner, though, everything is good between the two now.

“I have a friendly update for you guys…” Banner said, via the Zach Banner podcast.”DeShon Elliot and Aaron Rodgers, both are my friends, both train at the gym with me, finally made up in person.”

It was less than two weeks ago that Elliot commented ‘leave his ass at the retirement home‘ in response to an Instagram post mentioning a possible pair between the two. At the time, it was somewhat up in the air whether Elliot was joking or not.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted in a photo working out together on Instagram. The caption said, ‘Who retires first?’, seeming to poke light at Elliott’s comments. It seems that Rodgers didn’t take the situation too seriously, and neither did Elliott. Banner spoke about how the two moved on in a pretty simple fashion.

“I don’t know if DeShon knew that Aaron would be coming to the gym any day after that,” Banner said. “Tension was really high, but at the end of the day, grown men who have played with other grown men, usually find a way to work things out organically. That’s exactly what they did.”

At first, the comment from Elliot earned him some criticism from the media. Now, it seems to all be in good fun. This isn’t the first time Elliot’s gotten into hot water after joking around on social media. A few months ago, he posted a picture of Mike Tomlin’s face superimposed with Osama Bin Laden and captioned it ‘Osama Bin Tomlin.’ In response to that, he said he ‘genuinely posts’ what he wants to.

It’s his Instagram and his decision. This situation with Rodgers clearly wasn’t an issue, and things seem to have been pushed under the rug pretty easily. It’s a good thing. While he’s not the likeliest candidate, there is still a chance Rodgers could end up playing quarterback for the Steelers in 2025. It would not be wise of the Steelers to burn that bridge already.