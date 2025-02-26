49ers Will ‘Honor’ WR Deebo Samuel’s Trade Request

With the NFL offseason in full swing, many players are going to be on the move soon. It looks like that list is going to include San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. That might be one name that the Pittsburgh Steelers seriously look into. Receiver is a weakness for the Steelers at the moment, and they’ve reportedly checked in on Samuel’s availability in the past. According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, Samuel will be shopped this offseason.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine via reporter Tracy Sandler on Twitter. “He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that. Don’t like seeing great players [leave], and he is a great player.”

“He’s asked for a fresh start and I think we’re going to honor that.” John Lynch on Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/MK6iOrhBcz — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) February 26, 2025

Last year, there were rumblings that the 49ers could trade Samuel. The Steelers were one of the teams that reportedly had interest, so it makes sense if they tried to acquire Samuel this offseason. Many fans might also remember the Steelers trying to trade for Samuel’s teammate, Brandon Aiyuk. No deal got done last year, but it seems like the 49ers are resigned to dealing Samuel.

Although Samuel has been a productive player for the 49ers, it makes sense that they’d part ways with him this year. He’s entering the final year of his contract, and his production has started to dip. With Samuel requesting a trade, it makes sense for the 49ers to move him.

They might need to get a deal done sooner rather than later, too. Samuel is a due a $15.4 million option bonus on March 22. If they don’t plan on having Samuel on their team, the 49ers will almost certainly not want to pay him that extra money.

It doesn’t seem like a team trying to trade for Samuel will have to give up much in exchange, either. That deadline forces the 49ers’ hand, and not many teams may be willing to take on Samuel at his current price. If a trade can’t be had, it’s logical the 49ers will wind up cutting him. That would be great news for the Steelers, who could add Samuel without giving up draft capital.

Despite taking a step back last year, Samuel looks to still has some juice left in the tank. He’s just the odd man out in the 49ers’ receiver room. They just gave Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings extensions and drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of last year’s draft. There just isn’t really a place for Samuel in San Francisco anymore.

Pittsburgh’s depth chart is far more open. While Samuel might not be the same explosive weapon he once was, Arthur Smith would find creative ways to use him. His ability to line up in the backfield as a running back could be particularly useful. It’s a match that makes sense, especially with the Steelers in desperate need of help at receiver.