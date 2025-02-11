49ers Insider Predicts WR Deebo Samuel’s Trade Value

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested in trading for a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver this offseason. With Deebo Samuel available for trade, it may give some deja vu from the Brandon Aiyuk saga last offseason. But there’s one key difference, and that’s the cost of acquisition.

While Aiyuk reportedly was going to cost a current player and a third-round pick or some combination of Day 2 picks, Samuel can be had for a lot less, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. Wagoner covers the 49ers, and in an article breaking down his situation this offseason, he writes that Samuel won’t cost more than a Day 3 pick and potentially another “late-round pick.”

“Because Samuel is coming off a down year and is entering the final year of his contract with other top receivers set to be available in free agency or trade, a Day 3 draft pick and perhaps another late-round pick would probably satisfy the 49ers,” Wagoner writes.

Even with Aiyuk missing most of the season due to a knee injury, Samuel’s numbers took a tumble in 2024. He had 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games, one season after he had 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in the same number of games. Samuel has only gone over the 1,000-yard threshold once, in 2021 when he was a first-team All-Pro, but up until this year, he’d mostly been a consistent and reliable weapon for San Francisco, which has had a plethora of weapons with Aiyuk, TE George Kittle and RB Christian McCaffrey for the last few seasons.

With Samuel coming off arguably the worst season of his career and due $17,462,294 in 2025, it’s not a surprise that the 49ers would be willing to deal him for a Day 3 pick. Wagoner also writes that the 49ers may have to package picks with Samuel if they want to get something more than a Day 3 selection.

“If there isn’t much of a trade market, the Niners might have to settle for less unless they package picks with Samuel.”

The Steelers are unlikely to take on Samuel with his contract as is, but if a reworked contract can be agreed to, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pittsburgh was interested given that it wouldn’t cost a whole lot to take him on. Acquiring a veteran receiver would allow the Steelers to focus on other needs early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Samuel might be rejuvenated by a fresh start.

Pittsburgh’s interest will likely come down to just how willing San Francisco is to eat some of the $15,430,530 option bonus that Deebo Samuel is due on March 22, but if the 49ers are motivated to get it done and will eat some of that money, a Day 3 pick is certainly palatable compensation for the Steelers.