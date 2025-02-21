2025 Steelers Offseason Report – DB Kyler McMichael

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Future contracts for the 2025 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on CB Kyler McMichael.

Kyler McMichael/CB North Carolina – 6001, 201 pounds

Kyler McMichael isn’t quite the “Avatar” cornerback the Steelers love to collect but he certainly isn’t tiny. To be 6-foot, 200 pounds at corner is uncommon though his 31-inch arms fail to stand out. His college production was even quieter, picking off just one pass in two years with the Tar Heels and recording 18 tackles in his final season, questionably skipping his senior year.

McMichael ran well at his Pro Day, turning in a 4.49, but his 32-inch vertical and 9’6″ broad were poor for the position. Like hundreds of others, he fell into the undrafted pool and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He bounced around the next few seasons, having stints with Arizona and Buffalo, before being signed midway through the Steelers’ 2024 training camp to replace Josiah Scott following his release.

His summer stint wasn’t particularly notable, buried at the end of the depth chart and trying to find reps. Our post-camp commentary was brief:

“McMichael was signed midway through camp and saw a fair number of third-team reps. His play wasn’t notable and he’s average athletically and struggled as a tackler. He picked off a pass off a tipped pass late in training camp but most of my camp notes were just writing him down as the cornerback who allowed the catch. I doubt he sticks on the practice squad.”

Per our preseason charting, McMichael was targeted just once, an incompletion in the finale against the Detroit Lions. Pittsburgh released him during final cutdowns. He spent the year unsigned by the NFL but the UFL Arlington Renegades inked him to a deal in November with intentions of having him play in their spring league. That changed when Pittsburgh circled back to him after its playoff loss, inking McMichael to a Reserve/Futures deal for a full offseason on the roster.

Whatever McMichael showed during his month in Latrobe was enough to earn a second look. Of course, it wasn’t enough for him to stick on the practice squad during the regular season. His odds will remain steep even as the Steelers have a slew of veteran corners slated to hit free agency in Donte Jackson, James Pierre, and Cam Sutton, but it’s a safe bet he’s just happy to be on an NFL roster right now.