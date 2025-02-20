2025 Steelers Future Report – EDGE Julius Welschof

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Future contracts for the 2025 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on EDGE Julius Welschof.

Julius Welschof/EDGE Charlotte – 6065, 257 pounds

Whenever Julius Welschof takes his first regular season NFL snap, it’ll be well-earned. He’s taken the road less travelled to get this far. Growing up in Germany, he came to the United States around high school and quickly earned attention of big-time colleges. A three-star recruit, Michigan swooped in with an offer Welschof couldn’t pass up. There, he was coached by Shaun Nua, a former Steelers’ 2005 draft pick.

He spent four years with the Wolverines, primarily playing – and excelling – on special teams. He had just one sack across 35 games, registering a half-sack in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the latter helping beat Penn State in a tight contest. Welschof used his final year to transfer to Charlotte seeking regular defensive playing time. He appeared in the first four games with the 49ers before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Fortunately, Welschof was cleared to work out at his Pro Day. Possessing an unusually long and lean frame at 6065, 257 pounds, he impressed with a 7.01 three cone. For someone tall and potentially stiff, that time signaled the ability to bend like a little guy.

It wasn’t enough to get him drafted but Pittsburgh signed him as an UDFA prior to last April’s draft. Welschof became the Steelers’ International Player Exemption, each team allowed such a designation for one player. That essentially means they don’t count against the roster. With Welschof, the Steelers technically rostered 91 players and he was eligible to be the 17th practice squader, one more than the max (though in order for him to ever play in a game, his exemption would have to be shed).

Welschof drew buzz during spring OTAs when outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin praised his work ethic even as he seemed unaware that Welschof could speak fluent English and had lived stateside for years. During the spring, Welschof was selected in the CFL Draft, the Calgary Stampeders holding his rights if he ever tries to play north of the border. But Welschof improved his standing with Pittsburgh in the summer, having a solid training camp. He played the run tough, was available and never missed a practice, and flashed in the preseason with three sacks to finish second on the Steelers behind only Nick Herbig. The quality of Welschof’s sacks weren’t as impressive but impact plays are impact plays.

The final minutes of the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions were tough. Not only did the team lose rookie S Ryan Watts for the season with a scary neck injury, Welschof also went down with a knee injury chasing a pass from the backside.

Play LOLB Julius Welschof hurt his knee on. Hope it's not major. Three preseason sacks, highly conditioned, had most snaps on the entire team heading into the day. Would spend the year on the PS as international exemption. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8WrD0wcAXZ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 25, 2024

At final cutdowns, Welschof was placed on injured reserve without a “to-return” designation. He was later released with an injury settlement, becoming a free agent. He visited with the Detroit Lions in early November, a sign he was close to full-health, and returned to Pittsburgh’s practice squad later that month. He spent the rest of the season there before inking his Reserve/Futures deal in January.

It’s not currently clear if Welschof still carries an international exemption. Until and unless we see the roster fill up past 90, which won’t happen until after the draft, we can’t be certain. Regardless, Welschof will look to build upon a promising first camp with his second trek around Latrobe and to stay healthy throughout the summer.

There’s a work ethic and tools to build upon and he could become an imposing edge setter in the run game, though his pass rush remains underdeveloped to have a true impact. But like his days at Michigan, special teams will be his ticket to stepping inside a stadium for his first regular season game, one that’ll be a special day.