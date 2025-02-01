2025 Senior Bowl Preview: 15 Players For Steelers Fans To Watch

The week of Senior Bowl practice provides the most intrigue in terms of player evaluation, but there are certain positions that aren’t easy to evaluate in a practice setting without full-speed tackling. Today at 2:30PM ET, the National and American teams will play each other in an exhibition match to put a bow on the all-star week.

There are several players that practiced for some or all of the week that likely won’t participate in the game. Players that did not finish the week of practice include Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart, Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, and several others. The defensive linemen and the running backs should provide plenty of intrigue for Steelers fans from start to finish. Last year, the team drafted two standouts from this event.

Ross McCorkle’s Players to Watch

– Iowa State CB Darien Porter impressed with his combination of measurables and his speed in Mobile. I think his coverage abilities stood out at times, too. I think he has what it takes to excel in both zone and man schemes, but it will be worth watching how he mirrors movements in and out of breaks against better route runners in this game.

– Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey has the frame to potentially add a couple pounds and play 5-tech DE for the Steelers. Hopefully they line him up with his hand in the dirt in the Senior Bowl instead of just putting him at EDGE. He has active hands and plenty of burst as an athlete. How well can he hold up against the run? It would be great to see that scenario during the game.

– Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten was one of the fastest players in Mobile, and he used that speed to get around the edge. It’s been a while since the Steelers have had a home-run threat like that, and Tuten could be a good mid-round option to take advantage of the deep class.

– Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II didn’t look that great in practice, but it’s not the ideal setting for a powerful running back to stand out. If he doesn’t look good in live action in the game, then it’s time to worry. It’s too deep of a class for him to not stand out in some way.

– Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel showed a little bit of everything in Mobile. He can play inside or outside. His route running is excellent, his speed is solid, and his hands are very good. He could sneak his way into day two if he caps off a strong performance at practice this week.

Jonathan Heitritter’s Players to Watch

– Washington State WR Kyle Williams had a solid week down in Mobile during the practices, making plays on every single day. He did a great job separating on the short and intermediate portions of the field and showed great body control and hands. He could be a riser during this process and his performance this weekend could put a stamp on a solid week as a quality mid-round receiver the Steelers could have interest in.

– Oregon WR Tez Johnson showcased his speed and quickness during the week, easily generating separation against coverage almost at will. His speed is the real deal. While he is extremely thin, he gives a bit of Tank Dell vibes from a couple of years ago. Johnson is squarely in the Day 2 conversation, and Pittsburgh could be interested in him as a guy who can stretch the field and make plays underneath with the ball in his hands.

– Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas looked strong at the end of the week, arguably having the best performance of any of the American corners after Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston pulled out. His length and competitiveness at the catch point were evident as he was in on multiple plays in 1-on-1 sessions as well as in the team session on Thursday. Thomas is likely a mid-round pick and another name that could be in consideration for the Steelers, should they target cornerback within their first four picks.

– North Carolina State OT Anthony Belton played well throughout the week in Mobile, coming into the Senior Bowl as a likely Day 3 selection. However, the 6051, 356-pound blocker was consistent winning his 1-on-1 matchups as a pass blocker and a run blocker in the team session. He has the size, length, and experience that could make him a good player to target in the middle rounds and end up being a starter sooner rather than later in his career. Pittsburgh could use another tackle behind their two former first-round picks, and Belton could provide great value in the middle rounds.

– Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had a tough week in the practice this week as a passer, showing inconsistencies with his touch and pocket presence. However, the intrigue is there given his raw athletic traits as well as his hearts and smarts, which are top notch after talking with him in-person. He mentioned he had a good conversation with Mike Tomlin during the week, and his performance during the game could go a long way in either confirming what we saw during the week or flipping the script.

Efram Geller’s Players to Watch

– TCU WR Jack Bech has had arguably the best week of anyone in Mobile. Cornerbacks will be eager to lock up Bech and record pass breakup highlights. Bech has most likely already solidified his status as an early Day 2 pick, but could rise even further with a big performance Saturday.

– Kansas RB Devin Neal had an up and down week. His skillset is better suited to game situations than practices. Teams are hesitant on Neal’s explosiveness, but he has a chance to display his smoothness and ball carrier vision. This is the first time Senior Bowl scouts will watch Neal try to break tackles.

– Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen is one of the most captivating players in Mobile. He’ll showcase elite pass rush wins but will fly under the radar for entire drives. Umanmielen needs to prove that he can stay impactful for an entire game. He’s bound to create a highlight play or two and is a pass rusher you won’t want to miss.

– Toledo DL Darius Alexander is my biggest defensive riser of the week. Alexander has been near unstoppable in the inside, shoving lineman back and making plays in the backfield. It’ll be interesting to see if Alexander is double teamed on Saturday and how he would respond to that. Alexander plays with a lot of emotion, making him hard to ignore on the broadcast.

– Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart went mostly unnoticed this past week. The Michigan edge was one of the most impactful pass rushers this season. He’s a pro ready player who is a vocal locker room leader. He spoke with Mike Tomlin this week and highlighted Tomlin’s passion for football.