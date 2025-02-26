2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine Meeting Tracker (Updating)

As we do every year, we’re keeping track of who the Pittsburgh Steelers meet with at the 2025 NFL Combine. While it’s important to note they, at the least, informally talk to many of the 300-plus prospects in Indianapolis this week, there are a finite number of 45 formal interviews that are worth noting (though they are often used for players the team didn’t meet with at the Senior Bowl).

Throughout the Combine week, we’ll keep track on the known formal and informal discussions the team has with players thanks to our Steelers Depot crew of Ross McCorkle, Joe Clark, and Jonathan Heitritter in Indy along with other media reports.

Our 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine tracker.

Number Of Known Steelers Formal Meetings (So Far): 6

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty/Boise State

Ollie Gordon II/Oklahoma State

Defensive Line

Jordan Burch/Oregon

Elijah Roberts/SMU (informal)

Vernon Broughton/Texas

Alfred Collins/Texas

EDGE

Fadil Diggs/Syracuse (informal)

Tyler Baron/Miami (FL) (informal)

Ahmed Hassanein/Boise State (informal)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland/Virginia Tech (informal)

Linebacker

Carson Bruener/Washington (informal)

Cody Lindenberg/Minnesota (informal)

Chris Paul/Ole Miss (informal)

Cody Simon/Ohio State (informal)

Jeffrey Bassa/Oregon (informal)

Danny Stutsman/Oklahoma