2025 NFL Scouting Combine On-Field Drills Open Thread: TE, CB, S

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine continues in Indianapolis on this fine Friday and this afternoon the second groups of players will take part in the on-the-field drills. Tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties will all go through the paces at Lucas Oil Stadium and this thread will serve as the discussion thread for those positional groups throughout the day.

Below is a link to Combine results that Alex Kozora and I will be updating in real time. Additionally, watch some of the videos that are in the body of this post throughout the evening as well.

I have added links in the spreadsheet to each player’s NFL.com profile and college bio for easy access. Also, links to the Combine tracker and players the Steelers met with in Indianapolis have been added above in the navigation bar.