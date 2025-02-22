2025 HBCU Scouting Combine Results Tracker

The 2025 HBCU Scouting Combine took place this past week at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in New Orleans, LA. We were able to get the combine results passed along to us, so we will now pass them along to our readers as well. With so few players, we have the results on just one spreadsheet.

These results include all measurements that were conducted this past week.

The 2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played Saturday afternoon in New Orleans and it will be aired on the NFL Network.

As always, please let me know about any errors that you might find so they can be fixed.

Legend

HGT = Height

WGT = Weight

ARM – Arm Length

HANDS = Hand Size

40 (O) = Official 40-yard dash time

10 (O) = First 10-yard split time

225 = Reps of 225 pound Bench Press

VERT = Best Vertical Jump

BJ = Best Broad Jump

20S = Best 20-yard Shuttle Time

60S = Best 60-yard Shuttle Time

3C = Best 3-Cone Time