2025 HBCU Scouting Combine Results Tracker

The 2025 HBCU Scouting Combine took place this past week at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in New Orleans, LA. We were able to get the combine results passed along to us, so we will now pass them along to our readers as well. With so few players, we have the results on just one spreadsheet.
These results include all measurements that were conducted this past week.
The 2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played Saturday afternoon in New Orleans and it will be aired on the NFL Network.
As always, please let me know about any errors that you might find so they can be fixed.
Legend
HGT = Height
WGT = Weight
ARM – Arm Length
HANDS = Hand Size
40 (O) = Official 40-yard dash time
10 (O) = First 10-yard split time
225 = Reps of 225 pound Bench Press
VERT = Best Vertical Jump
BJ = Best Broad Jump
20S = Best 20-yard Shuttle Time
60S = Best 60-yard Shuttle Time
3C = Best 3-Cone Time