2025 Combine Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to Combine weekend. The 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis is in full swing this weekend with defensive linemen going through the paces yesterday. The testing and on-field events continue throughout the weekend with the offensive linemen wrapping things up Sunday.

Steelers Depot’s own Ross McCorkle, Jonathan Heitritter, and Joe Clark have provided awesome coverage throughout the week, and we thank them for their hard work.

The week began with GM Omar Khan making the media rounds Tuesday. Predictably, he didn’t offer many specifics, but it was still important to hear from him ahead of free agency and the draft.

The NFL set its 2025 salary cap in the lead-up to the new league years that kicks off in less than two weeks. We’ll have a larger focus on who the Steelers could re-sign internally and pursue externally. We’ll see if the team makes any more cap cuts as it did with EDGE Preston Smith. If so, DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Cole Holcomb, and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson are possibilities.

Most notably, the NFLPA released its annual team grades. The Steelers again received low marks with Art Rooney II named one of the worst owners in football while the new strength & conditioning staff received abysmal grades.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Top Read Posts Of The Week

Mike Tomlin’s Worst Hire

Sleeper OL Signing Coming?

Don’t Give Up On Roman Wilson

Maybe…Give Up On Roman Wilson?

Weekly Mock Draft Monday

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Given Art Rooney II’s poor grades, what could he do to demonstrate he wants to build a competitive team?

2 – Name one player at this year’s NFL Combine who either impressed you or you’re anxious to watch this weekend.

3 – As their 2025 starter, do you prefer the Steelers to choose internally (Justin Fields or Russell Wilson), pursue an outside free agent/trade, or draft a rookie?

4 – Will RB Najee Harris re-sign with the team?

5 – Will DE Myles Garrett remain a Cleveland Brown?

Recap of Pre-2025 Combine Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents believe Omar Khan will find the lion’s share of draft talent at the 2025 NFL Combine. In fact, four respondents predict all seven draft picks will have attended the Combine. The median response of the 20 respondents is Pittsburgh drafting five players who attended the Combine.

Question 2: Interest in the Steelers signing RB Nick Chubb ranged from a high of 8 all the way down to 0 on a 1-10 scale. But the consensus is that Nick Chubb is on the back nine of his NFL career. The median response was 2 on a 10-point scale.

Question 3: Depot respondents identified two favorite NFL Combine events. The first is the 40-yard dash, which is offered to all players regardless of position. Then there is the gauntlet drill focused on receivers catching passes at various intervals from three different quarterbacks. A lot of folks also mentioned watching defensive backs demonstrating their footwork and hip flexibility. At least one person mentioned learning who was having dinner with Mike Tomlin. I guess that is a Combine event.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents overwhelmingly believe the Steelers will select an offensive lineman at some point in the draft. All but one of 20 respondents said yes.

Question 5: It seems that Steelers Depot respondents prefer wearing both belt and suspenders to ensure their pants don’t fall down around their ankles. When given a choice of either drafting a wide receiver or signing/trading for a veteran, 16 of 20 respondents said both.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Combine Players Steelers Draft Interest in Nick Chubb Favorite Combine Event O-Lineman Drafted? Prefer Drafting WR or signing/trading Vet SD Consensus 5 2 40-Yard Dash and Gauntlet Yes Belt and Suspenders Correct Answers TBD Your Call Your Call TBD TBD

Although the Steelers’ season is over, there will be a lot to ponder including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.