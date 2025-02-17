2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – WR Scotty Miller

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: WR Scotty Miller

Experience: 6 Years (1 with Steelers)

After four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady, WR Scotty Miller has since hitched his wagon to Steelers OC Arthur Smith. Miller played for Smith with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 while the latter was head coach. After Smith accepted his current post with the Steelers, Miller followed him here.

While Miller made the Steelers’ 53-man roster, he didn’t last the entire season. Toward the end of the year, they waived him, re-signing him to the practice squad. They still elevated him anyway, but he did not dress for their postseason loss.

During the 2024 season, Scotty Miller played 210 snaps on offense, but only 10 on special teams. His lack of special teams contributions made him expendable once the Steelers acquired Mike Williams and George Pickens returned from injury.

In all, Miller saw nine targets, catching five for 69 yards. Two of his catches resulted in first downs, including one for 21 yards. Even though Steelers QB Russell Wilson mentioned Miller every time he opened his mouth, that connection didn’t exactly blossom.

Known primarily as a speedster, Miller can still serve as depth in that deep-threat role. For the time being, however, the Steelers are fine moving on from him. As of this writing, they have not re-signed him. He remains a free agent after finishing the season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

A year ago, Miller remained availably in free agency until after the 2025 NFL Draft. There is bound to be no rush on his services, as he did nothing to distinguish himself in comparison to his first four years in the NFL. If the Steelers have any interest in continuing to do business, it can certainly wait.

And it will unquestionably be cheap, as well. Likely, the Steelers would only offer Scotty Miller a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit contract with no signing bonus. That way, should he not make the team, they wouldn’t be on the hook for any money. And if he did, they would get a slight cap discount for his services.

