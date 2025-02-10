2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – S DeShon Elliott

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: S DeShon Elliott

Experience: 7 Years (1 with Steelers)

To claim DeShon Elliott as one of the Steelers’ greatest free-agent signings might be going too far, but only just. On the evidence of his first season with the team, they certainly got their money’s worth and then some. Perhaps the strongest testament to his value would be to rewatch the games they played without him, if one dares.

A former sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, DeShon Elliott feels made to be a Steelers safety. He fit into the defense like a glove, and wasted little time in taking ownership, to boot. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say he was the better safety this season over Minkah Fitzpatrick, even if the latter made the Pro Bowl.

Despite missing two games, Elliott still posted a career-high 108 tackles, including four for loss. He recorded one interception and forced two fumbles, but recovered three, tallying four takeaways on his own. His six passes defensed were also just one off his career high. In the Steelers’ playoff loss, he recorded five more tackles and a pass defensed.

Elliott signed with the Steelers last offseason on a two-year contract worth just $6 million. Even as a former Raven, he became a favorite with the fans with his stout play and hardworking attitude. He may be the best tackler the Steelers have had on the team since Ryan Clark, the player of whom he most reminds me. And that has to do with a lot more than the mere fact that he wears Clark’s old number.

It’s worth noting that even though DeShon Elliott is going into his eighth season in 2025, he will only turn 28 years old in April. He is still on the younger side, indeed younger than Minkah Fitzpatrick. While his style of play may occasionally lead to durability issues, you can’t beat the value he presents.

That’s not to say that everything was great with Elliott in his first season with the Steelers. This is a unit they is still looking to come together with some sense of cohesion. There may have been a time or two when he didn’t necessarily say the right thing, as well. But everything he does or says seems to come from a passion for the game. And despite just one year here, he is also passionate about succeeding with the Steelers. He is a prideful player, and that is evident every time he is on the field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves at home, the inevitable result of another early playoff exit. This is a repeated pattern for the organization, with no clear end in sight. As the Steelers conduct their own exit meetings, we will go down the roster conducting our own. Who should stay, and who should go, and how? Who should expect a bigger role next season, and who might deserve a new contract? We’ll explore those questions and more in these articles, part of an annual series.