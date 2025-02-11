2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – K Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: K Chris Boswell

Experience: 10 Years

As it turns out, Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell is still pretty good. Not only does he continue to set Steelers records, he is arguably the best kicker in the game right now. While there are young threats like Brandon Aubrey and his cannon leg, it appears Justin Tucker is finally dethroned. At the least, he had a rough season, and seems set for an even worse offseason.

For the fourth time in 10 seasons with the Steelers, Chris Boswell connected on 93-plus percent of his field goals. He went 41-for-44 this season, leading the NFL in made field goals and points scored. In doing so, he became the first Steeler in NFL history to lead the league in points for a season. He also went 35-for-35 on extra points, only his fourth clean sheet there of his career.

Notably, Boswell also connected on 13 of 15 from 50-plus, continuing to rewrite Steelers record books. In fact, his 13 makes would have been a new NFL record in any season but this one. Prior to 2024, the NFL record was 12. But three kickers made 13 or more, with the Cowboys, Aubrey hitting 14 on 17 attempts, setting the new mark.

For his career, Boswell is now good on 88 percent of his field goal kicks, including 82.7 percent from 50-plus. He ranks fourth in NFL history in career field goal percentage, not far from third place. Justin Tucker remains in first place, but if he has another poor season, his throne could topple. For a while, he remained above 90 percent, but is now at 89.1.

The long and short of all this is that the Steelers’ Chris Boswell is on top of the kicking world. He made the Pro Bowl for the second time this year and also earned his first All-Pro nod, first-team. And if he keeps this pace for one more year, he will be in good shape.

The Steelers currently have Boswell under contract for the next two years. Provided he makes it through this season unscathed, though, he could be looking at the biggest specialist contract in NFL history. He already signed a $5 APY extension in 2022. A year from now, we could be talking about $7 million APY.

