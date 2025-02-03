2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – DL Keeanu Benton

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: DL Keeanu Benton

Experience: 2 Years

How far along has Keeanu Benton come since the Steelers drafted him in the second round in 2023? On the whole, it’s hard to argue that he took a step forward in his second season last year. He finished with the same number of tackles, same number of sacks, despite playing more. While he had an interception this year, he had two forced fumbles the previous season.

The Steelers invested a second-round pick in Benton expecting big things out of him. And they want to see big production consistently, not just occasional flashes of the glimmer. Now going into Year 3, some of questioning where he best fits on the defensive line.

This past season, Keeanu Benton recorded 36 tackles with one sack and an interception. He also had six passes defensed, being more active during his pass rush. The Steelers want and need more out of him than that, however.

It’s worth reminding that this is Benton’s third year he is going into next. The Steelers are not alone in the timing of their deals, and typically, Benton would be in for an extension. If he doesn’t show significant growth this year, would they even give him an extension?

That’s obviously premature, but only to highlight the magnitude of this season for Keeanu Benton and the Steelers. And that is a conversation that may include not only how much he plays but where he plays. Is he better suited to playing as a five-tech, or is he better along the defensive interior?

The Steelers clearly need an influx of youth and talent along their defensive line. Keeanu Benton checked both of those boxes when the Steelers drafted him, but what more is left? One sack per season isn’t exactly going to cut it, even for a nose tackle.

But then, is Benton really a nose tackle, and what does that mean for the 2024 Steelers? Even if so, he only plays a portion of his snaps there, as the Steelers play more in nickel defenses. Consistency of performance and consistency of production have both eluded him to date.

Keeanu Benton has the talent to be an excellent player, so it’s about the Steelers drawing it out of him. Are they playing him at a position to which he is not best suited?

