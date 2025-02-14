2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Recap: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 season, I wanted to provide full regular/postseason grades and total snaps from Pro Football Focus (PFF), with visuals and tables sorted a bit differently than my weekly articles, along with stats and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

G James Daniels (92.9 grade, 209 snaps) was the highest grade on offense and overall. His season was cut very short due to a Week 4 injury. Played well, particularly run blocking. 92.5 grade (second at position). 66.5 PBLK grade. Allowed five pressures, three hurries, a QB hit, and a sack.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Nine players here:

QB Russell Wilson (79.5, 760). 64.1 percent passing, 2,752 yards, 18 TDs, five INTs (T-3rd). 77.5 PASS, 68.7 RUN, 57.0 FUM. 6.3-percent big-time throws (T-8th/39), 1.6 turnover-worthy (T-2nd), 7.5 YPA, 8.4 ADOT, 32 throwaways (T-fourth most), 37 sacks (13th-most), 23.1 pressure to sack rate, 2.84 TTT, 97.7 QB rating (11th).

WR George Pickens (78.6, 809). 79.7 REC, 46.0 DROP (195th), 47.7 FUM (180th). 105 targets, 64 catches, 61.0 catch rate, 987 yards, four TDs, 4.0 YAC, 15.4 YPR (8th), 13.9 ADOT (11th), 12.3 drop rate (59th), 37.0 contested catch rate (58th), 96.8 receiver rating (37th), and six penalties (59th). Certainly good and bad for both players.

C Zach Frazier (77.9, 1,021) had a solid rookie year. Sixth ranked OFF at center, 80.5 RBLK (fifth), 68.6 PBLK (18th). Allowed 12 pressures (eighth/32), nine hurries (T-seventh), two QB hits (T-seventh), and just one sack (T-fifth). Five penalties (T-16th). Here’s to hoping for a big year two.

RB Najee Harris (77.2, 587). 269 attempts (eighth), 1,060 yards (16th), six TDs. 77.5 RUN, 63.4 REC, 56.1 PBLK. 3.9 YPA, 2.88 yards after contact, 63 missed tackles (seventh), 30 ten-plus runs (T-tenth), 11 15-plus runs (T-14th), 24.2 breakaway rate (20th), 52 first downs (T-16th), one penalty (T-15th). 39/49 receiving for 324 yards (17th), but five drops (fifth-most). Will he return?

G Max Scharping (74.3, 7) appeared minimally in just one game at left guard. 77.0 PBLK, 69.0 RBLK. No penalties or pressures allowed in a garbage time loss.

QB Kyle Allen (73.2, 2). Completed his only attempt on just two snaps, a nice intermediate pass for 19 yards. 71.6 pass grade, 118.8 QB rating.

RB Jonathan Ward (72.9, 10) had five attempts across three games. 22 yards, 4.4 YPA, 75.4 RUN, 3.4 yards after contact, and a first down.

TE Darnell Washington (71.2, 602) took a step in year two. 6.6 YAC/rec (T-third/51) and 67.2 RBLK (tenth) in particular. More than doubled his catches (20) and targets (25). 69.9 REC, 68.3 PBLK (17th). 209 yards, 80.0 catch rate (T-tenth), 10.5 YPR (T-18th), one TD, 5.0 ADOT, 4.8 drop rate, five missed tackles, nine first downs, 98.2 receiver rating, but five penalties (T-41st).

QB Justin Fields (71.0, 411) played the first six games prior to Wilson taking over. 65.7 PASS, 76.8 RUN (16th), 63.2 FUM (18th). 106/162 passing, 65.4-percent, 1,106 yards, five TDs and one INT. 3.4 big-time throws (T-28th/36), 2.8 turnover-worthy (T-19th), 6.8 YPA, 7.8 ADOT, eight throwaways, 16 sacks, 20.3 pressure to sack rate, 3.08 TTT (T-third longest), 92.8 QB rating (19th), four penalties.

Pittsburgh’s QB situation is uncertain, with neither 2024 starter under contract currently. Huge decision.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

NONE, surprisingly.

STEELERS REGULAR/POSTSEASON OFFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS:

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

Two players:

EDGE T.J. Watt (91.7, 1,002) was the highest grade on defense, third league-wide. 90.3 RDEF (first), 90.1 PRUSH (sixth), 70.0 COV. 47.3 TAK though, 35 solo (15th), 13 assists (T-13th), 39 stops (T-eighth), but 17.2 miss rate (37th). 57 pressures, 28 hurries, 17 QB hits (T-second), 11.5 sacks (T-eighth). Six FF led the NFL, two FR. Some greatness, but some elite standards unmet.

DL Cameron Heyward (90.1, 838) was fantastic. Second DEF, 85.9 PRUSH (third/60), 79.6 RDEF (fifth), 64.0 TAK (eighth). 60 pressures (T-fifth), 38 hurries (T-ninth), 12 QB hits (T-eighth), and eight sacks. Ten bats and 53 solo tackles led the position comfortably. 15 assists (T-15th), 47 stops (T-first), 6.8 miss rate (T-11th). More, please.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two also:

EDGE Alex Highsmith (89.1, 593) played in 12 games. Impressive top ten grades: DEF (seventh), 89.4 PRUSH (fifth), 79.8 COV (eighth), 78.3 RDEF (ninth), 75.1 TAK (third). 54 pressures, 38 hurries, nine QB hits, and six sacks despite missing time. 32 solo tackles, eight assists, 27 stops, 7.0 miss rate (fourth). Nice 2024, but hoping for more than one FF and no FRs next season.

EDGE Nick Herbig (80.7, 433). 17th DEF, 91.5 PRUSH (fourth), but 48.2 RDEF (80th/88), 47.9 COV (79th), and abysmal 27.0 TAK (next to last). 27 pressures, 15 hurries, five QB hits, and 5.5 sacks. 11 solo tackles, five assists, great 14 stops, but a whopping 40.7 miss rate that was dead last. Created splash with four FF and two FR. Talk about a hot and cold 2024.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Six players:

LB Elandon Roberts (79.7, 525). Fifth DEF, impressive 91.0 RDEF (second), 66.7 PRUSH, 55.2 TAK, 49.6 COV. 44 solo tackles, 11 assists, 31 stops, 14.1 miss rate (T-52nd/63). 13 pressures, ten hurries, two QB hits, a sack and FF. 17/23 receiving allowed, 107.9 QB Rating when targeted (39th), no TDs allowed. Played to his strengths well, but clear flaws.

S Miles Killebrew (75.5, 17) played seldomly across seven games. Vast majority in run defense (71.4 grade). 72.8 TAK, one solo and assist, no misses or stops.

LB Payton Wilson (74.7, 520) flashed as a rookie. 13th DEF, 77.3 COV (T-fourth), 67.7 TAK, 65.0 PRUSH, 62.0 RDEF (52nd). Five pressures, three hurries, two QB hits, but no sacks. 57 solo tackles, 18 assists, 26 stops, 10.7 miss rate (T-28th). 35/42 receiving, 79.5 QB rating (fourth). Created splash: FF, two FR (including a TD), and a spectacular INT. Hoping for a year two jump.

S Terrell Edmunds (71.7, 62) played in five games, a short stint in his Steel City return. 81.2 TAK, 72.3 RDEF, 68.6 COV, 54.5 PRUSH (three snaps). No pressures, four tackles, two stops, no misses, 2/4 receiving, 77.1 QB rating.

LB Mark Robinson (71.2, 13) rarely played. 71.4 TAK, 71.1 RDEF, 64.0 COV, 56.2 PRUSH (one snap). One pressure (hurry) suggests that grade’s too low. One tackle for a stop, a great downhill pop showcasing his strengths in one play.

S DeShon Elliott (71.1, 895) was a nice addition. 17th DEF, 90.6 TAK (T-first/64), 83.9 RDEF (eighth), 63.7 PRUSH, 63.3 COV. Three pressures, two hurries, one QB hit. 48/68 receiving, three TDs allowed, an INT, five PBUs, 97.2 QB rating. 88 solo tackles (T-tenth), 27 assists (T-eighth), 33 stops (T-ninth), and 1.7 miss rate comfortably led safeties. Huge for a team that struggled there.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Seven players:

EDGE Eku Leota (49.9, 13) played in one game due to a slew of injuries. 58.5 RDEF, 51.4 PRUSH, with zero-burger stat-lines.

CB Cameron Sutton (49.5, 273) disappointed. Played ten games after his eight-game suspension. 65.9 RDEF, 65.0 PRUSH, 47.2 TAK (92nd/125), 45.0 COV (T-fifth worst). Two pressures, one QB hit, one hurry. 12 solo tackles, five assists, four stops, 19.0 miss rate (T-103rd). 17/27 receiving, four TDs allowed, no INTs, one PBU, 115.1 QB rating (104th). A revamp at slot corner is needed once again.

CB Donte Jackson (49.4, 832) had an up and down year. Fifth-worst DEF, 74.5 RDEF (15th/64), 45.1 COV (next to last), 33.4 TAK (fourth-worst). 34 solo tackles (T-last), five assists (T-55th), ten stops (59th), 22.0 miss rate (third-worst). 38/62 receiving, four TDs, five INTs (fourth), three PBUs, 75.2 QB rating (11th), three penalties (T-11th). Will he be resigned?

DL Larry Ogunjobi (48.3, 550) was subpar. 61st DEF (of 69 DL), 58.5 PRUSH (52nd), 44.0 TAK, 41.6 RDEF (61st). 16 pressures (T-55th), ten hurries (59th), four QB hits, 1.5 sacks. 24 solo tackles, 16 assists (T-13th), 18 stops (T-54th), 13.0 miss rate. Cut candidate.

EDGE Jeremiah Moon (44.2, 207) lacked impact. 69.2 TAK, 53.5 RDEF, 46.5 PRUSH, 46.0 COV. Two pressures, two hurries. One solo tackle, with no assists, stops, or misses. 1/2 receiving, no TDs allowed. 62.5 rating against points to his COV being too low.

DL Montravius Adams (44.2, 207) struggled. 61.0 PRUSH, 47.1 TAK, abysmal 29.8 RDEF (eighth-worst of all d-line). Six pressures, five hurries, one sack. Ten solo tackles, four assists, seven stops, 12.5 miss rate. Culprit for the need to upgrade behind Heyward.

True for DL Dean Lowry (34.3, 159) as well. Was the lowest grade on defense, ninth-worst at the position. 67.4 PRUSH, 29.0 TAK, 28.0 RDEF (T- dead last). Nine pressures, eight hurries, one sack. No solo tackles, four assists, one stop, poor 20.0 miss rate. Must improve the d-line.

STEELERS REGULAR/POSTSEASON DEFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS:

Special Teams:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

Two here:

K Chris Boswell (92.3, 175) had the best grade on special teams, deservingly. 41/44 on FGs (T-fourth most att.), 93.2-percent (T-third/31). One 42-yard miss (blocked), and two misses on tough asks greater over 50 yards.

Dean Lowry (90.4, 30), namely for a field goal block in a win.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two also:

James Pierre (85.2, 272). Solid gunner, and two FFs tied for the league lead with another Steeler (more to come). Eight solo tackles, three assists, no misses. One penalty though.

Jeremiah Moon (85.2, 240) had six solo tackles, one assist, but a miss. Strong grade was mostly from a punt block in a victory.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Nine players:

Payton Wilson (78.5, 316) had four solo tackles, three assists, but four misses. Best grade was Week 12 (90.1).

Ben Skowronek (78.0, 159) tied for the NFL’s best two FRs. Had seven solo tackles, one assist, but three misses and a penalty.

Mark Robinson (77.4, 316) played a ton, and was the player that tied Pierre with two FFs. Five solo tackles, one assist, one miss, and two penalties.

Terrell Edmunds (75.8, 82) had two solo tackles, one assist, with no misses or penalties.

Calvin Austin (75.0, 71). Nice punt returning: 10.3 YPA (fifth), 29 returns (T-fifth), 303 yards (sixth). One of just six players with a punt return TD (73 yards) in a win.

Isaiahh Loudermilk (74.2, 162) contributed a FG block. One tackle and one miss.

Scotty Miller (73.0, 10) played sparingly. One solo tackle in the opener, his best grade (79.3).

DeMarvin Leal (72.2, 26) played mostly kick coverage. Two solo tackles, no assists or misses.

P Corliss Waitman (70.2, 146). Best season to date, needed after Cameron Johnston suffered season-ending injury in the opener. Waitman stats: 70 attempts (T-11th), 46.6 YPA, 42.2 NET (14th), 71 LONG (T-tenth), 32 IN20 (tenth), no blocks, 4.38 hangtime (T-13th).

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four here:

Montravius Adams (43.1, 22) largely played FG block, but most notable stat was a penalty.

Nick Herbig (43.0, 193) played most units. No solo tackles, one assist, three misses, and a penalty. Notable positive was a FR.

Damontae Kazee (41.8, 92) lands here due to three penalties. No tackles or misses.

Broderick Jones (34.0, 80) was the lowest grade on special teams, and overall. FG kicks were his only unit, with a painfully poor missed assignment, getting LS Christian Kuntz demolished leading to a block.

STEELERS REGULAR/POSTSEASON SPECIAL TEAMS GRADES AND SNAPS:

STEELERS REGULAR/POSTSEASON TOTAL SNAPS: