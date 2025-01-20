Winning Seasons ‘Not Enough Anymore:’ Plaxico Burress Believes Mike Tomlin Needs A ‘Fresh Start’

At this point, it seems basically certain that Mike Tomlin will be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. While Tomlin has never had a losing season, his recent lack of success in the playoffs has people questioning if he and the Steelers should part ways. Former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress believes that’s a good idea, even if he still has faith in Tomlin as one of the best coaches in the NFL.

“I think he’s a very intelligent, motivating football coach,” Burress said recently on his podcast, Up on Game. “But when you look at the culture of this team, where they are now, they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Nobody really expected for them to go into Baltimore and to win that football game. Does Mike Tomlin need a new start? I would say yeah. I really would.”

Burress began his tenure with the Steelers when Bill Cowher was the head coach, but he returned to them in 2012 to play a pair of seasons under Tomlin. Therefore, he’s gotten a firsthand look at the kind of coach Tomlin is. He doesn’t think Tomlin is a bad coach, but he also understands the Steelers have underachieved lately.

Their most recent playoff game against the Ravens is a good example of how the Steelers seem stuck. They beat the Ravens earlier in the year, but when games mattered the most, Baltimore crushed them. That’s supposed to be their greatest rival, and yet, the Steelers barely put up a fight against them in their last two matchups. Getting blown out in the playoffs has also become a trend under Tomlin.

During that same episode, Burress expanded upon his idea, explaining how he doesn’t necessarily believe Tomlin is the problem in Pittsburgh.

“I think he is one of the best coaches in all of ball, never had a losing season. But when you say that, you hang your hat on never having a losing season, it’s not enough anymore. That’s the craziest thing about him and what’s going on in the NFL.

“Having winning seasons is not enough anymore. You have to be able to get to a championship and win a championship. And with the current team, look at the rosters that he’s had, and he’s been able to have all these winning seasons. I think he needs a fresh start.”

It sounds like Burress believes Tomlin hasn’t done anything to cost him his job with the Steelers, but this marriage might have just run its course. Tomlin’s ability to will teams into the postseason has been impressive. However, that isn’t the standard in Pittsburgh. Going one-and-done in the playoffs isn’t good enough.

It’s not like teams haven’t let go of amazing coaches in the past either. Andy Reid has built a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs after the Philadelphia Eagles fired him. Pete Carroll won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks years after being fired by the New England Patriots. The Eagles and Patriots also both won Super Bowls after moving on from those coaches. In both scenarios, it was better to move on.

That might be the case for Tomlin and the Steelers. Tomlin likely wouldn’t be jobless for long. He could even lead his new team to a Super Bowl. However, the Steelers could also break the current cycle their stuck in. It might be tough to upgrade over Tomlin, but the Steelers have only had three head coaches since 1969 for a reason.

If the Steelers fail to win a playoff game in 2025, it might be time to entertain Burress’ idea. The Steelers should not be satisfied with mediocrity. Maybe cutting ties with Tomlin is a mistake, but it should at least be an option if their postseason woes continue.