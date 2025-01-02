Will Steelers Enter Playoffs On 4-Game Losing Streak?

Will the Steelers enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak?

Because they’re not far from accomplishing it already. The Steelers have one game left to play in the regular season, and they have lost their last three. The good news is this game should be easier than the last three. The Bengals are a less challenging opponent, and it’s also at home with a long rest.

There is also a small chance the Steelers could be playing for the AFC North title if the Ravens lose. That would, or should, be all the motivation they could possibly need. Still, that doesn’t make the Bengals a pushover—in fact, they’re one of the hotter teams in the league. They are riding a winning streak and are on the brink of a winning record.

One thing the Bengals have done consistently is put up points, of course. They put up 38 points against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh put up 44. Both teams got boosts from defensive touchdowns, and the defensive side of the ball is what has spurred the Bengals’ recent success. In particular, they’ve become greedy, with 12 takeaways during their winning streak.

Unfortunately, the Steelers are on the opposite trend, struggling to protect the ball and take it away. Their turnover differential had been a driving force in their 10-3 start, so if they can’t back on track, a loss to the Bengals would hardly be surprising.

Even if the Ravens win the AFC North, a Steelers loss could still have an impact. If they lose to the Bengals, they could fall to the sixth seed, which would mean playing the Ravens in the Wild Card Round instead of the Texans.

The way things are currently looking, that certainly isn’t the preferred outcome. And the Steelers need a playoff win in a bad way. Of course, they can win whether they’re on a four-game losing streak or a one-game winning streak. It all depends upon which teams shows up on the day.

