Will Steelers Be Stuck Playing Ravens In First Playoff Game?

Will the Steelers be stuck playing the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs?

The Steelers have relinquished control of so many aspects of their playoff destiny over the past month. They went from vying for the No. 1 seed to now needing help to earn the top Wild Card spot. In case you haven’t been watching, let’s just say things aren’t good right now. And playing the Ravens again won’t make it any better, especially in Baltimore.

Not long ago, the Steelers merely had to beat the Ravens in order to win the AFC North. Even if they didn’t, they could still win the division simply by winning their final two games. Failing that, they could have still spared themselves the fate of playing the Ravens again by winning last night.

If you’re reading this, you undoubtedly know things didn’t go as planned. The Steelers ride into the postseason on a four-game losing streak, and quite possibly into Baltimore. Pittsburgh no longer has control over the top Wild Card seed. If the Los Angeles Chargers win today, they will be the No. 5 seed. The Steelers will fall to the No. 6 seed—and the No. 6 seed plays the Ravens.

The Ravens ended the season in the exact opposite way as the Steelers—and they need to. With four weeks to go, Baltimore needed to win out and needed the Steelers to lose out to claim the AFC North. While the Steelers had a rough schedule, it’s still shocking things played out as they did.

And the Ravens didn’t simply win—they ended the season with four blowouts. They scored over 30 points in each of those games, allowing under 11 per game. The Steelers were the most competitive in a 34-17 loss, the game turning on a critical late pick-six. Things could always go differently the next time, of course, but it’s better to be avoided. In recent weeks, things that have ordinarily been going their way have not.

