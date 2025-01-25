Will Steelers Be In The Running For Pending Free Agent WR Tee Higgins?

Will the Steelers be in the running for pending free agent WR Tee Higgins?

The Pittsburgh Steelers almost sound like they want to make a splash in free agency, and Tee Higgins would qualify. Considering they tried to trade for Brandon Aiyuk and others, it’s not far-fetched that they are willing to pursue a high-value free agent. Given the lack of clarity regarding George Pickens’ future, he could provide an alternative route.

The Steelers are not against paying big money to wide receivers and have numerous times among their own. They don’t typically do so with outside free agents, but then again, that goes for all positions. Only in recent years have they started making bigger and bigger splashes. And if their big splash this year was Tee Higgins, would anybody be shocked?

Last year, the Steelers surprised people by signing ILB Patrick Queen, the top player at his position on the market. Higgins is clearly the top wide receiver this year, all factors considered. It seems likely he will hit the market since the Bengals are in a bit of a bind.

For one thing, the Bengals already used the franchise tag on Higgins last year. That makes doing so again prohibitively expensive, especially since they also need to do an extension with Ja’Marr Chase. And like the Steelers, the Bengals are an organization that is stingy with second-year guarantees. That gives them a more even playing field in that respect.

If the Steelers are not committed to signing George Pickens to an extension, they may want to go after Tee Higgins. That would even allow them to field offers to trade Pickens and only accept a truly excellent offer. Doing so would probably avoid some headaches that would come with him playing out a cheap contract.

No, signing Tee Higgins is not the sort of move the Steelers would traditionally make. The Steelers aren’t really in a traditional position right now, though. And I think they realize now that they don’t have a magic touch at wide receiver. They just had a franchise quarterback, which they no longer have. So you must be much more careful of the talent you add at wide receiver. Higgins has talent, catching 10 touchdowns for 911 yards in just 12 games this past year.

