Which Pending Free Agents Can Steelers Not Afford To Lose?

Which pending free agents can the Steelers not afford to lose?

As of this point, the Steelers have 21 players slated to hit unrestricted free agency in March. That doesn’t include a player like Jaylen Warren, who is a restricted free agent and not free to sign anywhere. Of that list of players, who can the Steelers not afford to lose?

I imagine that conversation has to start at the quarterback position, and oddly, the Steelers have choices. How often is a team in a position to say they want one quarterback over the other among their free agents? Of course, generally, when a team is in that position, it’s because they’re not very good. But this is where the Steelers are, and they have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Who is the least expendable of the two?

Then we have to consider Donte Jackson, who has drawn mixed reactions. He picked off five passes for the Steelers but has some clear deficiencies in his game. How much does the big-play threat offset the issues that arise with him playing?

Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels are two starters along the Steelers’ offensive line. They have prepared themselves to move on from both, and Daniels is dealing with an injury, anyway. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu are two first-round tackles, and they need to find out what they have in them. As for Daniels, Mason McCormick did a solid job, and one would hope for continued growth from him. But they could sure use more depth.

The other four that merit some conversation are Najee Harris, Elandon Roberts, Mike Williams, and Nate Herbig. Herbig provides some of that offensive line depth we just talked about, and he should be cheap. Harris is a four-year starter and producer at running back, but has he run his course with the Steelers?

Elandon Roberts is a fan favorite and provides the physicality the defense needs. He doesn’t need to be an every-down player to deliver that, and he won’t break the bank. Then there’s Mike Williams, whom the Steelers traded for as a last resort. A few nice catches don’t seem likely enough to stick around unless nobody else wants him—then you can have that conversation.

And no, I didn’t forget about the dirtbag. Go ahead and re-sign Ben Skowronek, Steelers. But are any of these players names the Steelers can’t afford to lose?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.