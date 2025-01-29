When Will Steelers Make Coaching Staff Changes?

When will the Steelers make coaching staff changes?

Although Steelers president Art Rooney II basically said not to expect anything drastic, he also suggested they would make. For a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, change is expected. The coordinator level, however, doesn’t offer much opportunity, especially since they changed offensive coordinators a year ago.

That still leaves plenty of position coaches, but how will the Steelers handle it? They have made many recent changes here, as well, including WR coach Zach Azzanni. From the sounds of it, we also shouldn’t anticipate any wide expansion of the coaching staff numbers, either.

Under the coordinator level, the most discussed name is Pat Meyer, who coaches the Steelers’ offensive line. Considering the investments they have made at the position, it is a priority to maximize the coaching value here.

One gets the sense that somebody like Karl Dunbar is safe. In some ways, he is Tomlin’s right-hand man, yet many call out of the defensive line, minus Cameron Heyward. Rooney emphasized the next to upgrade at this position, though, and cited the Steelers’ porous run defense.

Rooney gave the impression that this is all very much a work in progress for the Steelers. While most other teams tend to wrap things up much quicker, theirs is a slow and deliberate process. That doesn’t mean, of course, that it yields any better results.

The Steelers promised changes last year, but didn’t offer much blood. Of course, they made their big move in-season, firing OC Matt Canada. Subsequently, they hired Arthur Smith for that role, which was one of the safest possible options.

As should be obvious, there is no one cure for what ails the Steelers. While coaching is a contributing factor to their failures, so is talent. The Steelers need coaches who will get the most out of their players. But sometimes, those coaches need their players to make themselves look good. in recent years, it’s hard to say any Steelers coach has really benefitted from that.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.