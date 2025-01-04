What Seed Will Steelers Be In NFL Playoffs?

What seed will the Steelers be in the playoffs?

One way or another, the Steelers will know what seed they are in the playoffs if they win tonight. If they lose, they will have to wait a little while longer, but it’s easier to pose this question today. In the event of a Steelers win, they will advance as either the third or fifth seed in the AFC.

Simply put, the Steelers win the division if they win and the Ravens lose. The winner of the AFC North is locked into the third seed because the other division-winner seeds are already determined. If the Steelers win and the Ravens win, they will lose the division but own the top Wild Card spot.

If the Steelers lose, they could fall to the sixth seed. That depends on the results of tomorrow’s games, though there is still a fair chance they will finish as the fifth seed even if they lose. The only way they can know for sure where they are seeded after today, though, is by winning.

That is also the only way they can maximize their seeding, even if they can’t control their most favorable result. The Steelers will be the fifth seed if they win or the third seed with some help. If they lose, they will need some luck not to fall to the sixth seed. That’s basically the sum of it as we sit here before kickoff.

And the NFL found it wise to schedule the Browns-Ravens game before the Bengals-Steelers game tonight. That means the Steelers will know exactly what the stakes are before they even kick off. The chances of it are low, but they could be playing to win the division title. Here’s hoping they meet with good fortune in that regard.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is underway, following another disappointing year ending in a first-round playoff loss. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January. There are positive signs, but things could jump off the rails any moment.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Russell Wilson earning a lucrative new deal next year, and is Justin Fields still in consideration? How will the team continue to address the depth chart, which is surprisingly still in flux?

The regular season is here, following weeks of camp and preseason games. The Steelers made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.